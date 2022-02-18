Reggae Girlz Campaign Off to a Promising Start

The Opposition Spokesperson on Youth and Sports, Senator Gabriela Morris, is sending commendations to the Reggae Girlz on opening the 2023 World Cup Campaign.

Senator Morris shared that the Reggae Girlz have started their World Cup campaign in refined style. On Thursday, the Reggae Girlz gave a spectacular performance in front of the home crowd. The match happened at the National Stadium, resulting in a 4-0 victory against Bermuda. “This feat has definitely lifted the morale of football fans. I believe that the ladies will continue to perform well as they did back in 2019 when they made history by qualifying for the World Cup. I am optimistic that this team, which is an excellent mix of youth and experience, will be a force to be reckoned with”, said Senator Morris.

While the Senator remains optimistic about the prospects for victory, she has taken note of the need for additional support. She is imploring Corporate Jamaica and the Diaspora to rally around the Reggae Girlz and support their journey. Morris emphasized that “Over the years, women’s teams have struggled to garner the same support as their male counterparts. However, the time has come for us to give our Girlz the backing they deserve and need.”

Morris commended the Government for heeding the calls to allow vaccinated spectators for the match against Bermuda. This decision, she says, was a step in the right direction. She looks forward to the rollout of a comprehensive plan from the Ministry of Sports to recover Sporting.

(40)