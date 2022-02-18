fbpx
Home Sports Reggae Girlz Campaign Off to a Promising Start
Reggae Girlz Campaign Off to a Promising Start
Sports
0

Reggae Girlz Campaign Off to a Promising Start

40
0
4-0
now viewing

Reggae Girlz Campaign Off to a Promising Start

music and federaton era
now playing

Federation and Independence Era - Remembering Our Music

Ken Boothe In the Reggae Studio
now playing

Ken Boothe: In the Reggae Studio

50 new tablets for schools
now playing

50 School Tablets for The National Education Trust

Yellowman in the Studio
now playing

Yellowman Is In The Reggae Studio

Clash #4
now playing

Dancehall Thing! - Sound Clash # Four

charles
now playing

Charles Hyatt I: The Life of a Legend

dancehall clash round 3
now playing

Clash Round Three - Jamrock Vs Ghetto Star Sounds

investment systems entertainment industry (1)
now playing

Investment Systems Toward Sustaining the Entertainment Industry

ROUND 2 SOUND CLASH
now playing

Sound System Clash #2 - It's A Dancehall Thing

Bridging The Digital Divide
now playing

Tropical Sun Foods Bridges the Digital Divide

The Opposition Spokesperson on Youth and Sports, Senator Gabriela Morris, is sending commendations to the Reggae Girlz on opening the 2023 World Cup Campaign.

Senator Morris shared that the Reggae Girlz have started their World Cup campaign in refined style. On Thursday, the Reggae Girlz gave a spectacular performance in front of the home crowd. The match happened at the National Stadium, resulting in a 4-0 victory against Bermuda. “This feat has definitely lifted the morale of football fans. I believe that the ladies will continue to perform well as they did back in 2019 when they made history by qualifying for the World Cup. I am optimistic that this team, which is an excellent mix of youth and experience, will be a force to be reckoned with”, said Senator Morris.

While the Senator remains optimistic about the prospects for victory, she has taken note of the need for additional support. She is imploring Corporate Jamaica and the Diaspora to rally around the Reggae Girlz and support their journey. Morris emphasized that “Over the years, women’s teams have struggled to garner the same support as their male counterparts. However, the time has come for us to give our Girlz the backing they deserve and need.”

Morris commended the Government for heeding the calls to allow vaccinated spectators for the match against Bermuda. This decision, she says, was a step in the right direction. She looks forward to the rollout of a comprehensive plan from the Ministry of Sports to recover Sporting.

(40)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. ‘Crampy’ Gayle Is Cranking Up Again For West Indies Cricket
  2. Tokyo Athletes Rewarded By JOA and Sponsors
  3. WATA goes big for the Reggae Boyz
  4. Historic Jamaica team ready for Winter Olympics
tags:
Press Release
Related Posts
NZINGA YouTube Thumbnail

Unity is Strength

Charles Hyatt 1
c6a779620fc30b58ee47a88e2ee9b587

Windrush Generation: Michael Elliot’s Perception

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 0
J$90M covid package for entertainment, culture, creative industries practitioners

J$90M for Registered Creative Industry Practitioners

Press Release 1

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2021 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video