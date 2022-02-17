50 School Tablets for The National Education Trust

On February 15th, fifty school tablets were handed over to the National Education Trust. The official handover of school tablets occurred at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade office. Several partners collaborated in the effort. The Honourable Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth; Senator the Honourable Leslie Campbell, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade and Ms Kivette Silvera, Executive Director Food For The Poor Jamaica, was in attendance. Also attending was H.E. Sharon Miller, Jamaican High Commissioner; Ot Franz Hall, Under Secretary (Actg.) Diaspora, Protocol, and Consular Division.

Mr Franz Hall, Under Secretary (acting) Diaspora, Protocol and Consular Division

The Case for Additional School Tablets

The pandemic affected our children in many ways, in essence shifting the focus from face-to-face schooling to technological online classes. Many students have been displaced due to the lack of devices needed to access these online courses and internet connectivity.

“Working in tandem with the National Education Trust, which is an entity of the Ministry of Education and Youth, we will push to ensure that every child has access to a device”, Minister Fayval Williams stated. Additionally, Minister Williams mentioned the 500 to 600 teachers undergoing coding training. Coding will help to enhance the use of technology in the classroom.

The Hon. Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth welcoming all at the official handover of school tablets

Every Child Needs A Device

Even though face-to-face classes for some schools have resumed since November of last year, many students are still doing online classes. Minister Williams stated, “To date, the one laptop, one tablet per child initiative has garnered over 30 thousand tablets”. Undoubtedly this is a step in the right direction in the digital transformation of Jamaican society. The program also aims to include those who are not on the PATH program but need devices.

In concluding, “We will not stop until all our students have devices”, Minister Williams stated, reassuring the general public that our children’s future is in great hands.

