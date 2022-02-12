Clash Round Three – Jamrock Vs Ghetto Star Sounds

The third clash was hosted by veteran recording artist Beekie Bailey and was filled with energy from start to finish. The two sound systems in the clash were Jamrock from out of Kingston and Ghetto Star hailing from St Catherine. Moreover, both sounds came prepared for war. From the onset of the clash, those viewing could tell they were in store for great tunes and stage presence.

Clash Warm Up Juggling

Known for their longevity in dancehall Jamrock was determined to keep the legacy alive. Their MC fired the first shot with “Me a go educate you, outshine you and embarrass you”. Following that, he introduced the first tune “Me love jamaica” by Busy signal. Hit tunes followed, such as “Welcome to Jamrock” Damian Marley, “Here I come” Dennis Brown, “Right time” Mighty Diamonds, Luciano “Sweep over my soul”, Sizzla “Dem a Wonder” and Tenor saw “Roll call”.

However, Ghetto Star was not to be outdone and fired back with their arsenal. In true sound clash fashion, they began their segment with a shot at Jamrock, “What Jamrock, unuh nervous already?”. The MC’s comment was followed by classics “You can get it if you really want” by Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley “Don’t worry”, Peter Tosh “Maga dog”, Robert Ffrench “Meet me by the river”, Barrington Levy’s “Prison oval rock” “Skankin sweet” by Chronixx, Beanie man “Foundation” and Jonathan Nelson “I believe”.

The first round displayed versatility from both sound systems that had those in attendance yearning for more.

Beekie Bailey (Centre below), explain the clash rules to Jamrock and

King Jammy’s Challenge Round

Jamrock sound picks up right where they left off. They played tunes from Cocoa Tea “Love me truly”, Frankie Paul “Shame dem” and “I’m a don” Pinchers. When they draw for one of the judge’s songs “Think me did done” Admiral Bailey, that was a sign. Ghetto star returned to the stage filled with energy playing tunes from Wayne Smith “Under me sleng ting”, Josey Wales “Water come a me eye” and Shabba ranks “Stand up and rock”. This round gave the audience a taste of the impact the great King Jammy’s has on dancehall music and the sound systems’ delivered the music in fine style.

Tune Fi Tune, Dub Fi Dub

The clash thus far is a tight one, therefore both contestants came out firing with their best dubplates to end in style. Jamrock took to the stage and said “Ya so a the disgrace part a the clash” before playing Sugar Minott’s “Rough ole life” Ed Robinson “knocking on heavens door”, Gregory Issacs “love is overdue” and Dennis Brown “Friend for life”. This was their final chance to leave an indelible mark on the judges and Ghetto Star did not disappoint. “We a go gi dem a update”, the MC said before going into the segment belting out tunes by Uton Green “No looking back”, Carl Dawkins “Satisfaction”, Red Dragon “We run tings”, Admiral Tibet “Serious time” and The Mighty Diamonds “have mercy”.

Clash number three was epic. Both sound systems gave their all, but in the end, only one could prevail as the winner. After deliberating, the judges gave their remarks and Jamrock was crowned winner of the clash. Stayed tuned for more of Echoes of sound system clash, It’s a dancehall thing!

(1)