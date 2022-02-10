Festival Queen Outreach Project ‘Project Healthy Smiles Jamaica’

Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2021, Dr Dominique Reid, a dentist, has launched Phase 2 of Project Healthy Smiles Jamaica (PHSJ), her national outreach project. The project will see the Queen travelling across the island to give students free preventative dental health care in the coming weeks.



The national tour launched on Sunday, February 6, with its first stop being the parish of Clarendon. Dr Reid and her team of dental students provided 85 children at the May Pen Primary School with free dental examinations, teeth cleanings and fluoride treatments. “I am so excited to start phase two of my national project, in which I aim to provide 590 students from various parishes across the island with free preventative dental care. I chose the number 590 as it aligns with Jamaica’s 59th year of Independence, which is the year I was crowned,” Dr Reid said.

Kereece Rowe, a nine-year-old Grade 4 student at the May Pen Primary School has her teeth inspected by Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, Dr Dominique Reid

Importance of Festival Queen National Project

“This project is important to me because I feel that as a dentist with a national platform to provide outreach, it is my duty to educate the nation’s children and provide as many of them with dental care, especially the children who really need it. The satisfaction I got from executing the first stop of the project in Clarendon on Sunday was tremendous. For a lot of the children, it was their first time being seen or treated by a dentist, even those in Grade 6, about to exit Primary School. The unfortunate reality is that access to dental care is limited for a lot of our children, and so I was happy to be able to provide that care for them,” Dr Reid continued. Dr Reid and her team will hit the road again this Sunday, February 13 for the next stop on her National Project tour, the parish of St. Catherine.



Phase 1 of the Healthy Smiles Jamaica national project was completed in December 2021. This phase saw the Festival Queen giving interactive talks on the importance of oral healthcare and hygiene called “Tooth Tour” sessions to hundreds of students across the island via Zoom.



Lasco Financial Services support the National Project. Associated sponsors include Pharmacon International, Aval Medical Supplies and Disposables, Prophy Paste, Liguanea Family Dental, Three Angels Pharmacy, Jus Smiles Dental (Junction, St. Elizabeth) and Dr Irving McKenzie, the Chief Dental Officer for Jamaica.



Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition’s national outreach project is a time-honoured tradition. The competition stipulates that the reigning Festival Queen use her newly acquired national platform as a cultural ambassador to assist community development and nation-building.

