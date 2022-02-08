All systems go for Reggae Month Echoes of Sound System clash

Reggae Month Echoes of Sound System clash blasts off with a not-to-be-missed Preliminary Round. Gear up starting Wednesday, February 9 to Saturday, February 12.

The action starts at 9:00 pm each evening on Reggae Month TV, which streams on various online platforms, including the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s YouTube and Facebook pages and the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Minister Olivia Grange. The Series will also air on PBCJ each night at the same time.

Sound System square off

Eight sound systems, including Ghetto Star, JamRock, Kush Int’l, King Rhino, Ruff Cutt, Nexxt Level, Yumi Hi-Power and Twin Star, eagerly responded to social media and direct call-for-entries to battle for the coveted title of Reggae Month 2022 Champion Sound. The organisers then drew lots to determine the four clashes in the Preliminary Round.

They are as follows:

Nexxt Level vs Yumi Hi-Power

King Rhino vs Ruff Cutt;

Ghetto Star vs JamRock

Twin Star vs Kush Int’l

All the selectors are pumped up, super charged, and ready to rumble. Unfortunately, at the end of the Preliminary Round, the number cuts in half, and only four sounds left standing. These four winning sounds will then move on to the Semi-Final round, and then the top two sounds will square off for bragging rights, the Reggae Month 2022 Champion Sound title, and prizes.

The winning sound system will receive J$200,000; second prize J$100,000, and third prize J$50,000.

The official judging panel comprises Admiral Bailey, Skatta Burrell, Jack Scorpio and Rory (from Stone Love).

About Reggae Month 2022

Reggae Month activities engag audiences in the virtual space, with the month-long celebration themed ‘Come Ketch de Riddim’.

Like last year’s celebration, Reggae Month expects to draw thousands of patrons to Jamaica. They will log on from locations as far as Europe and Asia correspondingly.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, said that the virtual celebration would enable people to “get together and feel alright, even from a distance”, as Jamaica “builds back stronger to a brighter and dynamic future”.

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport stages Reggae Month in collaboration with production partners the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA) and funding partners including the CHASE Fund, the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the Jamaica Tourist Board and J Wray & Nephew.

Download the Reggae Jamaica Mobile App, free of charge from the Google or Apple Store. Get real-time information on Reggae Month activities, including the links to Reggae Month TV broadcasts.

Wake the town and tell the people… it’s Reggae Month 2022. Come ketch de riddim!

