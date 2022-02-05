More Partners Join Reggae Month 2022

Reggae Month 2022 celebrations are underway and with that, there are various opportunities to ‘Come Ketch Di Riddim’. Through partners sponsorship, most Reggae Month events will be live-streamed.

On February 4th, the Universal Services Fund presented a US$2,000 cheque, as an illustration of their ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports. Mr Justin Morin, Board Chairperson for USF expressed pleasure to partner with the MCGES and Reggae Month 2022 events. For this reason, the USF jumped at the opportunity to join the many partners of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport.

The Purpose of USF

The Universal Service Fund is an Agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology. USF mandate is ensuring access to information and communication tools to facilitate development. Through a related project, USF Connect JA aims to establish free Wi-Fi in parks, and town centres. Correspondingly, high traffic stretches of roadway across the country is also a focus.

Mr Morin stated, “The partnership will provide internet access and tremendous benefits of being connected throughout this Reggae Month.” He noted that the pandemic “….has provided an appropriate partnership between USF, MCGS and Jamaica Cultural Development Commission to bring Reggae Month events online.”

Reggae & USF Keeping Jamaica Culture Connected

Hon. Minister Olivia Grange was in an Irie mood as she accepted the cheque. The Minister stated that the “USF keeps Jamaican Culture Connected”. According to the Minister, “The MCGES, more than any other Ministry has been able to maximise and exploit the virtual space”. She expressed her joy that Reggae Month is benefiting from the USF partnership. Previously, the USF has provided connectivity support for events, such as the Acompong Celebrations. They also supported several events in the Jamaican diaspora. Their support also contributed to converting the Cultural and Production Training Centre into a live studio for Reggae Month events last year and this year.

(L) Hon Minister Olivia Grange (Center) Mr Justin Morin, USF Board Chairperson (R) Ms Lillian Reid, Interim Executive Director JCDC

Throughout February, virtual events include all of the Reggae Month TV programmes, such as Reggae Wednesdays and Reggae Month University. Upcoming is a sizzling virtual event “Rise to the Occasion” with Sizzla accompanied by a 35 piece orchestra. Another upcoming virtual global event is “Reggae on the Pier” with Beres Hammond, Taurus Riley, Romain Virgo, Chris Martin, Marcia Griffiths, Derrick Morgan and Young Reggae Ambassadors. VP Records will be collaborating with the MCGES to produce Reggae on the Pier.

Partnership with the Universal Service Fund (USF) cemented the notion of full government support for Reggae Month 2022.





















(47)