fbpx
Home Sports Sara Misir Create Motor Racing History
Sara Misir Create Motor Racing History
Sports
0

Sara Misir Create Motor Racing History

26
0
Sara Misir thumbnail
now viewing

Sara Misir Create Motor Racing History

Partnerships formed
now playing

Nine More Private Doctors Signed to Public-Private Partnership

Reggae Month 2022 Launched
now playing

Reggae Month 2022 Launched In Fine Style

Chocolate Milk Thanks to Jamaica
now playing

Chocolate Milk: Beverage from our Rock

Anthony Hylton Cover
now playing

Anthony Hylton Expresses Bipartisan Support for Overhauled Postal Service

The Great Carey Robinson
now playing

Carey Robinson: Media Veteran has Died

Blue Mountain Coffee
now playing

Coffee Industry Gets Big Boost

Advocates Network Press Release
now playing

The Advocates Network Expresses Concern at Delays, Seeks Answers in Nzinga King Case

SANDALS SUPERVISORY GRADUATES
now playing

Empowered to Empower - Sandals South Cost Graduates

Jamaica again
now playing

Historic Jamaica team ready for Winter Olympics

Cornell Bunting on a Mission
now playing

Cornell Knows Everyone Has A Story

Sara Misir made history as the first Jamaican to become a finalist in the Formula Woman motor racing competition. Formula Woman is a motorsport entry opportunity for women of all ages with a passion for driving. The winners of this year’s competition will receive a fully sponsored McLaren GT4 seat in the 2022 GT Cup Championship.

Formula Woman held on-track assessments from September to December, with the last one completed at Bedford Autodrome in December 2021. The applicants were judged on various areas, including driving abilities, media skills, and fitness level. Sara notably, emerged among the 50 finalists out of 10,000 entrants after the evaluations. The top four will earn a spot to race with the McLaren GT team in 2022.

sara
Sara Misir

Sara’s History of Excellence

Sara Misir is no stranger to competition while demonstrating excellence through sports. She describes herself as being compassionate, disciplined, strong and athletic. Undoubtedly, she has shown these traits throughout her youth and colourful sporting accomplishments. Throughout the years, Sara has excelled as an equestrian, Go-Cart racer, footballer, Pico sailing and volleyball player. She also possesses a love for creating art.

Sports Minister, The Honourable Olivia Grange congratulated Sara on her accomplishment. In essence, “Sara has demonstrated tremendous courage, tenacity and skills; starting late, as she did, in the highly competitive sport of Formula racing.”

To sum up, the next round of assessments will occur on March 2 and 3, 2022, in the United Kingdom. Follow us for updates on Sara’s journey through the next round.

(26)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Jamaica earns silver in the Caribbean squash team title
  2. Fraser-Pryce’s Heartfelt ‘Plee’ To Be Set Free
  3. SVL, JOA Deal Bets on Sport for Social and Economic Change
  4. The Hansle Parchment Victory Ranked the Sweetest
tags:
Judith Hyatt

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2021 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video