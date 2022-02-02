Sara Misir Create Motor Racing History

Sara Misir made history as the first Jamaican to become a finalist in the Formula Woman motor racing competition. Formula Woman is a motorsport entry opportunity for women of all ages with a passion for driving. The winners of this year’s competition will receive a fully sponsored McLaren GT4 seat in the 2022 GT Cup Championship.

Formula Woman held on-track assessments from September to December, with the last one completed at Bedford Autodrome in December 2021. The applicants were judged on various areas, including driving abilities, media skills, and fitness level. Sara notably, emerged among the 50 finalists out of 10,000 entrants after the evaluations. The top four will earn a spot to race with the McLaren GT team in 2022.

Sara Misir

Sara’s History of Excellence

Sara Misir is no stranger to competition while demonstrating excellence through sports. She describes herself as being compassionate, disciplined, strong and athletic. Undoubtedly, she has shown these traits throughout her youth and colourful sporting accomplishments. Throughout the years, Sara has excelled as an equestrian, Go-Cart racer, footballer, Pico sailing and volleyball player. She also possesses a love for creating art.

Sports Minister, The Honourable Olivia Grange congratulated Sara on her accomplishment. In essence, “Sara has demonstrated tremendous courage, tenacity and skills; starting late, as she did, in the highly competitive sport of Formula racing.”

To sum up, the next round of assessments will occur on March 2 and 3, 2022, in the United Kingdom. Follow us for updates on Sara’s journey through the next round.

(26)