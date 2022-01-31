fbpx
Chocolate Milk: Beverage from our Rock
Chocolate Milk: Beverage from our Rock

Chocolate Milk Thanks to Jamaica
Chocolate Milk: Beverage from our Rock

When most people think of Jamaica and Jamaicans, they think of jerk, reggae, track and field, but definitely not chocolate milk. Yes, you guessed correctly! Chocolate milk originated on your little big rock, Jamaica.

Chocolate Milk

More On Chocolate Milk

One also sweetens the chocolate-flavoured milk. You prepare it by combining cocoa syrup (or powder) with milk. You can purchase it pre-mixed with milk or made at home by combining milk, cocoa powder, and a sweetener melted cocoa, cocoa syrup, or a powdered cocoa mix. Starch, salt, carrageenan, vanilla, or artificial flavouring also get added. Adding minerals such as zinc oxide or iron increase its nutritional value. Sounds good, right? But where did it come from? Who was the first to combine chocolate and milk to make this beautiful product?

Discovery

Cocoa Pod

Sir Hans Sloane, an Irish botanist, receives credit for this discovery, according to the Natural History Museum in the United Kingdom. Sloane visited Jamaica in the early 1700s and received cocoa to drink from the locals. As stated on the National History Museum’s website, “He found it ‘nauseous’, but mixing it with milk made it more palatable.” Rumour has it that Sloane carried the milk and cocoa concoction with him to England, and sold it as medication for many years.

However, like with other things, the Europeans who receive credit for creating something did not invent it. The belief that Sir Hans Sloane created the beverage first, certainly comes with scepticism. According to historian Jame Delbougo, Jamaicans were making “a hot beverage produced from shavings of newly harvested cacao, cooked with milk and cinnamon.”

Testimony

Below is a testimony of the importance of Chocolate milk for one of our readers.

My Brown and White Blouse – Donna Carter

Now Your Turn

All things considered, chocolate milk is definitely a top tier beverage and is nicer now that we know its origins. Do you like it? Which theory do you believe? Let us know in the comments without delay. “Come share, celebrate, boast and debate our Jamaican culture with us.”

Tiffany Janice McLeggon Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven. It is important that we let our lives be a positive example to the people we encounter. Everything that I am and everything that I do should reflect the glory of God.
