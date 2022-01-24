Empowered to Empower – Sandals South Cost Graduates

Sandals South Coast recently added 11 new supervisory level graduates to its mid-management team. The graduates are the latest group that completed the resort-based Supervisory Skills Training Programme.

The training group represented a combination of recently promoted staff to supervisory roles. Team members were hand-picked by their respective Heads of Department (HODs) to participate in the six-week course. For this reason, those who showed great promise to become department leaders in the short term became the cohort. Among the highlighted departments were Housekeeping, Food and Beverage, Snapshots, Weddings, Watersports, Front Office, Accounts and Butler Services.

Training & Development Manager Navray McMahon praised the group for their dedication to completing the course modules, exams, assignments, and presentations. The course culminated with a group presentation to the General Manager, HODs and team members. The presentation included an in-depth SWOT analysis of the represented departments’ alignment to achieve growth opportunities whilst strengthening vulnerable areas.

Empowered Through Training

Navray said, “I know for this last assignment, the group was very intimidated by the idea of presenting to an audience, but my team and I made sure to guide and build confidence during the course’s tenure. We have seen the presentation value for both graduates and heads of departments over the years. I believe it allows them the opportunity to reevaluate ways to improve their department operations based on what is shared.”

General Manager O’Brian Heron also commended the group for completing their training. He described this as a sure way to help prepare them for future roles and to grasp new opportunities as the Sandals group expands. Mr Heron charged the supervisors to remember and apply the principles taught throughout their daily operations while maintaining the brand’s standards. He encouraged them to break innovation barriers constantly.

O’Brian Heron, General Manager of Sandals South Coast

Fulfilling Desire to Grow

28-year-old Amoy Hodges began her journey with Sandals South Coast just four years ago. She dreamt and worked hard to attain this new achievement. She possesses the desire to grow and become more. Consequently, her driving force to move up the ranks in the Wedding department are her children.

“I’m grateful for my Sandals family and my Manager Ms Valecia Galbraith who vouched for me to be a part of this programme. I see where I have grown so much. The course has opened my eyes to how I do things in my department; both areas of strength and weakness, and that has made me even more determined to improve to become a better team player.”

Amoy Hodges from the Weddings Department. Amoy is one of 11 graduates of the latest Sandals South Supervisory Skills Training Programme.

The Supervisor Training Skills course is a six-week programme that empowers and offers guidance to team members seeking to transition into supervisory roles. There is a core focus on leadership skills such as delegation, motivation, conflict resolution, switching between leadership styles to suit different situations, and the importance of emotional intelligence. The training continues throughout the year and is another way to solidify the commitment of the Sandals brand to continuously provide opportunities for team members’ growth within the organization.

(175)