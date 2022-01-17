Inter Miami Signs Jamaican Reggae Boyz defender Damion Lowe

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz Damion Lowe is offering Inter Miami‘s Caribbean fans in Florida additional cause to cheer this season. A longstanding member of the Reggae Boyz, national team defender Lowe, recently signed with the club until 2023. He has a one-year extension with an option for another year in 2024. Chris Henderson, Inter Miami’s Chief Soccer Officer and Sports Director, described Damion as a “competent centre defender who has proven himself at the international level for Jamaica. I’m confident that Damion will embrace this opportunity to break into the Major League Soccer ranks and contribute to our success. As a result of this agreement, we’re looking forward to further strengthening our defence.”

Lowe’s Winning Ways

It’s safe to say that Lowe, a 28-year-old captain of the Reggae Boyz, is no stranger to big games. He participated in the World Cup Qualifying Series, the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and the CONCACAF Nations League. Lowe played every minute of Jamaica’s journey to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup finals. He played for Minnesota United on loan in 2016, IK Start in Norway from 2017 to 2020, and Al-Ittihad in Egypt last season. While playing for the University of Hartford, he became acquainted with Henderson, who recently joined Miami from the Sounders.

Damion Lowe, ,Reggae Boyz

“I’m excited about this new challenge. I got drafted back in 2014 with the Seattle Sounders and, I wasn’t able to make an impact due to injuries and being a young player having to challenge for a spot. I feel like I have unfinished business in the MLS,” Lowe told the Jamaica Observer. “I’ve done well over the years with CONCACAF and playing in Europe and Africa. I believe that I can help the Miami franchise be successful and hopefully win a lot of games.” Inter Miami will begin training camp for the 2022 season on January 17th, including the addition of Lowe to the roster.

