fbpx
Home General News Correctional Officer Feed St. Ann Less Fortunate On New Year’s Day
Correctional Officer Feed St. Ann Less Fortunate On New Year’s Day
General News
0

Correctional Officer Feed St. Ann Less Fortunate On New Year’s Day

750
0
Feeding the Less Fortunate
now viewing

Correctional Officer Feed St. Ann Less Fortunate On New Year’s Day

Must see places
now playing

Trip To Portland And The Beautiful Frenchman's Cove

Boys’ Town Gets Some Love
now playing

An Abundance of Support At Boys' Town; More Needed

Diaspora Conference
now playing

9th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in June 2022

Mental-Illness
now playing

Ministry of Health to Focus on Destigmatising Mental Illness

Sandals south coast
now playing

Sandals South Coast's Team Member Spa Day A Hit

J$90M covid package for entertainment, culture, creative industries practitioners
now playing

J$90M for Registered Creative Industry Practitioners

Tourism Partnership
now playing

Community Tourism Partners & Consultants Welcome Village Tourism Project

Best Pitch Forward Winners
now playing

Best Pitch Forward Winners Awarded

CLEAN STREET COMPETITION LAUNCH
now playing

Bluefields Community Best Kept Street Competition Launched

Fruit Blossoms 3
now playing

Making Fruit The Route To Everything

Correctional Officer, Donovan Small, continued his New Year’s Day tradition of providing sumptuous cooked meals for the less fortunate across several communities in St. Ann.

Four hundred and eighty meals were delivered to the homeless and shut-ins in St. Ann’s Bay, Bamboo, Lime Hall and Philadelphia; wards at the Widow’s Mite Children’s Home in Murry Mount; and residents at the Glory and Grace Nursing Home in Brown’s Town.

Since 2014, Mr Small has made it his duty to make this goodwill gesture on January 1.

He told JIS News that his action is in accord with his upbringing and the “will of God.”

Mr Small said he is passionate about serving the less fortunate and urged more Jamaicans to assist vulnerable Jamaicans.

The Correctional Officer, employed at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in St. Catherine, shared that the feeding programme was made possible through the continued support of relatives, friends and his church, the Bamboo United Pentecostal Church.

Mr Small does not rule out the possibility of expanding the programme’s reach in the coming years.

“I don’t think I will stop because we feel so excited to be doing this, and we found a new location in St. Ann. We are looking forward to next year, and I know it is going to get bigger,” he said.

In the meantime, volunteer, Shanoya Wallace, said it was an easy choice to give back to the less fortunate and help strengthen the network of support for the programme.

“It has always been in me to give back to my community. I am aware that there are shut-ins who cannot come out [and] help themselves, so it is a great pleasure to be part of a movement like this, and it not only shows that we are capable of helping others but our willingness to go out of our way to reach those who cannot come out,” she said.

Eighty-four-year-old Ilean DaCosta of Lime Hall, St. Ann, expressed appreciation for Mr Small’s efforts when he turned up at her home with the meal.

“Mr Small [is] alright and he brings food to the old people… and I am happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Operator of the Glory and Grace Nursing Home, Sandra-Dean Smith, said she is grateful for the kindness extended to the nursing home residents.

“The Glory and Grace Nursing Home wants to say a big thank you for what you have been doing for the past two years. We appreciate it, and we hope you will continue doing this for us,” she said.

(750)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. FFP to Build 38 Strong Houses for 38th Anniversary
  2. Jamaica Association of Social Workers (JASW): Website Launch
  3. Milton Charles Brown (Principal G.E.M)
  4. Stop Small Up Yuhself – Seize Opportunities
tags:
Judith Hyatt
Related Posts
FFTP VIRTUAL RACE APP

FOOD FOR THE POOR REVOLUTIONISES RACE EVENTS WITH FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL RACE APP

Press Release 0
FFPYouTube Thumbnail-min

FFP to Build 38 Strong Houses for 38th Anniversary

Press Release 0
Boys’ Town Gets Some Love

An Abundance of Support At Boys’ Town; More Needed

Andre Simpson 0

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2021 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video