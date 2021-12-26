Sandals South Coast’s Team Member Spa Day A Hit

The lights were dimmed and, the scent of essential oils for aromatherapy set. The mood and welcomed the staff of Sandals South Coast, socially distanced stations. Smiling faces of trained therapists and aestheticians from EGAS Ambulance Services welcomed the staff of Sandals South Coast. Each member experienced the ultimate Team Member Spa Day. The collaborative effort of the resort’s Human Resources and Training and Development team organized the spa day. Nearly 100 team members participated in the activity, receiving well-deserved pampering opportunities to close out the year.

Kevin Blake from the entertainment team sits patiently as EGAS Ambulance Service’s barber takes his time to ensure he gets the lines straight.

O’Brian Heron, General Manager said “Being in the tourism industry requires one to offer great service and cater to the needs of guests on a daily basis and so this was an opportunity for the staff to be catered to. For all our team members do, constantly going above and beyond to exceed the guest’s expectations, we are extremely appreciative. One way of expressing our gratitude was to extend a well-deserved day of pampering, relaxation and rejuvenation. This gesture was well received with multiple requests for an encore.”

The resort’s Le Cabaret theatre hall was transformed into a tranquil oasis that revived each person who entered [the spa] weary, ensuring that they left feeling refreshed. The services ranged from foot massages, mini manicures, make-up makeovers, facials, barbering services, back, neck and shoulder massages as well as full-body massages. There was no limit to the number of services one could partake. There was also no limit to the frequency with which these services could be accessed.

Felt Impact Of The Spa

Neatly arched brows and a subtle daytime look is the choice of Aliana Shields as she receives her make-up makeover from a member of the EGAS Ambulance Services team

While getting her make-up makeover, Alaina Shields, IT Technician said, “I’ve been working extra hard lately because it’s the busy season. I’m so happy for this opportunity to pause and be catered to. After this, I’m heading straight to the other station to receive a back, neck and shoulder massage.”

“I’m truly happy for today because I’ve seen how hard our staff works, and I’d say we truly are deserving of this. I had to take advantage of the opportunity to be treated entirely at no cost,” exclaimed Kemeisha Jolly, HR Administrator.

Heron continued, “This Spa Day initiative represents only one of the many end of year activities currently underway across the Sandals group. Our team members are central to our successes and we continue to ensure they feel the appreciation, even more so during the festive season”.

(494)