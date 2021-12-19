fbpx
Home Entertainment J$90M for Registered Creative Industry Practitioners
J$90M for Registered Creative Industry Practitioners
Entertainment
0

J$90M for Registered Creative Industry Practitioners

77
0
J$90M covid package for entertainment, culture, creative industries practitioners
now viewing

J$90M for Registered Creative Industry Practitioners

Tourism Partnership
now playing

Community Tourism Partners & Consultants Welcome Village Tourism Project

Best Pitch Forward Winners
now playing

Best Pitch Forward Winners Awarded

CLEAN STREET COMPETITION LAUNCH
now playing

Bluefields Community Best Kept Street Competition Launched

Fruit Blossoms 3
now playing

Making Fruit The Route To Everything

Sunset
now playing

Radiant Sunset at Bob Marley Beach

STEM Scholarships
now playing

Scholarships Awarded To Tertiary STEM Students

SDCs YELL Programme
now playing

Community Youth Leaders Lead - SDC Training Programme

IBI New Ambassadors
now playing

GG Installs New I Believe Initiative Ambassadors

civil servants celebrated
now playing

Civil Servants Awarded Through The Private-Sector-Led Initiative

Bluefields Thumbnail
now playing

New Life For Bluefields, Westmoreland Jamaica

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced a Ninety Million Dollar special support package for members of the Entertainment, Culture and Creative Industries.

The new J$90M package is more than double the J$40M that was originally announced.

Minister Grange said:

“Early in the year, we were able to give small grants to individuals.  We were not able to access the $40 million that was allocated by the Ministry of Finance that we could have given a larger number of persons. So the Ministry of Finance has now finalised arrangements to not just to give us the 40 million — that we were not able to use last year — but an increase.  So we are looking at a total of $90 million at this time, out of which the individual grants will be given. And then next year we will look at other categories that would be eligible for the grants.” 

Minister Grange thanked the Minister of Finance, Dr Honourable Nigel Clarke, for responding to her consistent representations on behalf of the Entertainment, Culture and Creative Industries.

Effective immediately, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is accepting applications for “grants of $60,000 per individual.”

If You Are A Registered Creative Just Apply

Minister Grange estimated that one thousand individual grants will be awarded.

Minister Grange said: 

“Whatever your skills are; as long as you’re a practitioner in the industry, you can benefit. If you’re an actor, a singer, a songwriter; we’re talking about the stagehands, engineers, selectors, sound system operators, owners of sound systems, people in [the] film [industry]. So it’s a variety. Once you meet the criteria, you will benefit.”

There are three main criteria.  The beneficiary must be registered on the Ministry’s e-Registry.  Those who are not on the e-Registry can register within a few minutes on the Ministry’s website (www.mcges.gov.jm).  Additionally, the beneficiary must be a member of an established industry organisation such as JaRIA or JAFTA; and must either have an account with any Jamaican bank or an NCB Prepaid Mastercard to facilitate payment of the grant.

“I think that the Entertainment, Culture and Creative Industries sector was probably greatly impacted more than any other sector and so it was necessary for us to see what we can do.  Even now as the restrictions are eased, entertainment events are still restricted,” said Minister Grange.

Minister Grange is encouraging members of the sectors to go to the Ministry’s website at www.mcges.gov.jm and click on ‘ECCI Covid-19 Grant Application’ to apply for the grants.

“It’s an easy process, and it’s a process that we’re hoping will help persons in the sector.” 

(77)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Celebrating Our Story Through The Amazing Dennis
  2. Its Reggae Month, “Come Ketch Di Riddim”
  3. Global Reggae Nights Left Audiences In A Trance Of Love
  4. Get up, stand up! The Bob Marley Musical
tags:
Press Release
Related Posts
Foster or Adoption

Adoption and Foster Care: A Real Life Blessing For A Child

Charles Hyatt 0
CREATIVE WRITING COMPETITION THUMBNAIL

Creative Writing Competition for Youth

Nichole McIntosh 2
St. Ann Custus YouTube Thumbnail

St Catherine gets new Custos

Charles Hyatt 1

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2021 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video