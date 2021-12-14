Best Pitch Forward Winners Awarded

On December 3, 2021, the Kingston Creative Hub hosted a photoshoot to award the winners of Best Pitch Forward, an investor pitch event hosted by the nonprofit arts organization Kingston Creative, on November 26, 2021.

The shoot began at 10 am with all the winners, Kingston Creative team and representatives from partners (JAMPRO, Development Bank of Jamaica & the Inter-American Development Bank) present.

After a welcome done by Kathrine Johnson (Art District Manager, Kingston Creative), Andrea Dempster-Chung (Executive Director, Kingston Creative) provided a background on the Best Pitch Forward initiative and its objectives.

“Best Pitch Forward is a program that aims to create investor-ready creative entrepreneurs, match them with potential investors and technological support, and raise funds for their businesses.”

Sosheina Whyte (Best Pitch Forward Third Place & People’s Choice Winner) giving her address. Photo Credit: Verrol Blake of Big A Studio

Partner representatives Pauline Nelson (Communications Specialist, Development Bank of Jamaica), Renee Robinson (Film Commissioner, JAMPRO), and Sudaney Blair (IDB Operations Associate Jamaica Country Office) also gave addresses on the reasons their companies found it necessary to support the Best Pitch Forward initiative. They gave well wishes to the winners on their entrepreneurial journeys.

The winners then gave individual presentations expressing their gratitude for the opportunity and the organizations involved in providing the platform.

Mezan Morrison, First Place Winner, said, “I entered the Kingston Creative Best Pitch Forward with my feature film Bluefields – a coming of age story that follows an 18-year-old Jamaican whose summer of adulting takes a tragic turn, but she discovers through the power of community that growing up means accepting you won’t always be in control. I am so thankful to have won the pitch competition and know that the prep sessions were a big part of not only getting the content ready but building confidence as pitching can be nerve-wracking.”

Mezan Morrision (Best Pitch Forward First Place Winner) giving her address. Photo Credit: Verrol Blake of Big A Studio

All Winners, All Supported

Eileen Dunkley-Shim, Second Place Winner, said, “Netty’s Farm is one of Jamaica’s leading producers of Kombucha, a sparkling fermented tea beverage, servicing several retail locations.

Participating in the Best Pitch Forward competition provided an invaluable opportunity for me to articulate the vision for the business to an audience of potential customers and investors.”

Sosheina Whyte, Third Place and People’s Choice winner, stated, “Mind Priority is a beautiful and enriching Mental Health planner designed to assist persons in actively engaging in an effective mental health routine. Kingston Creative, through its Best Pitch Forward initiative, has provided invaluable knowledge and a remarkable opportunity for Roar Unleashed to showcase their Mind Priority planner, which offers an avenue for personal and collective mental wellness.”

This year, the Best Pitch Forward programme represented a collaboration between Kingston Creative, JAMPRO, the Development Bank of Jamaica, and the Inter-American Development Bank under the CREATECH initiative. To learn more about CREATECH, visit https://kingstoncreative.org/createch/.

Eileen Dunkley-Shim (Best Pitch Forward Second Place Winner) giving her address. Photo Credit: Verrol Blake of Big A Studio

(32)