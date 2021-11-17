Modern Parenting Webinar ‘Expectations & Answers’

In honour of Parent’s Month this November, The BossMom Network will be producing another online event as part of their Modern Parenting Webinar Series. “Expectations And Answers” is a FREE Special Edition webinar. It promises to be an interactive and informative conversation about different aspects of parenting, catering to new, expectant and experienced parents.

Join celebrity guest moms Kandi King, Tessanne China and Terri-Karelle Reid as they delve into the bump, baby and beyond stages of parenting. “These mothers have been invited because I love to see them living their authentic parenting lives. By doing this for others to see, they are providing inspiration and motivation to scores of parents. They are trying to navigate their parenting journey,” share event producer and BossMom Michelle Gordon.

These moms will be joined by three of Jamaica’s leading antenatal, pediatric and adolescent medical experts to share and discuss pertinent information and current trends for best practices during pregnancy, childhood, adolescence.

Expert guests for the Expectations and Answers are Dr Thea-Nicole Davis; OB-Gyn, Dr Lisa Franklin-Banton; Pediatrician Dr Abigail Harrison, Adolescent Medicine Specialist. “In addition to being experts in their respective fields, the doctors joining the conversations are also active and involved mothers in the lives of their children. “Gordon speaks about the three medical professionals joining the discussion on November 21.

Parenting has come into sharp focus almost two years into a pandemic. It has seen a challenging upheaval in our nation’s academic calendar and educational system. Gordon, a long-time advocate for practical and positive parenting, created a series of parenting webinars. The webinars offer parents a selection of tools and resources. Included are modification and behaviour-changing techniques to potentially shift their outlook and provide different perspectives on parenting experiences today.

This event will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The conversations will be segmented into three parts: Bump (pregnancy), Baby (childhood to 11 years) and Beyond (12 -18 years). Parents will be given the opportunity to participate wherever it’s relevant to their wants and needs. Registrants will be invited to submit ‘child health and wellness and parenting-related questions before the webinar. These will be included in discussions.

Attendance is by registration only – there is no charge for guests to attend.

Register for FREE at https://spurropen.com/prm.php?vu=event&eid=16493&

