EHAS Inc. Hosts Storytelling Concert Fundraiser for Children's Home
EHAS Inc. Hosts Storytelling Concert Fundraiser for Children's Home

EHAS Fundraising for Children
EHAS Inc. Hosts Storytelling Concert Fundraiser for Children’s Home

Everyone Has a Story (EHAS) Inc. will host its first storytelling concert on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 8 PM – 11 PM EST. The event, which will be held virtually, will seek to raise funds to assist the Sunbeam Children's Home and Manning's Boys' Home in Jamaica which are in
need of speedy assistance.

Dubbed “Story to Create Concert,” the event will feature authors and musicians who will share stories to inspire the children and provide entertainment for donors and supporters. The goal of the event is to raise ten thousand dollars ($10,000 US) which will go towards creating a more comfortable and stable environment for the 40 boys currently housed at Sunbeam Children’s Home and the 36 boys at Manning’s Boys’ Home. The event will be streamed on Instagram, Facebook, Clubhouse & Zoom.


Commenting on the event, Jamaican-born EHAS Founder and Chairman Cornell Bunting said, “I am excited to kick off EHAS’ fundraising efforts with this virtual storytelling event. Through life-changing books, I share my personal stories about overcoming adversities and escaping a life sentence. Everyone has a story, and on Friday, other authors and musicians will share their stories to inspire the youths at these children’s homes and raise funds to enhance their living conditions. We are looking forward to a great turnout and hope to reach our goal of $10,000 US.”

This is the first in a series of initiatives planned by EHAS to impact children, young adults, and justice-involved individuals reentering society through mental stimulation programs, workshops, and donations from EHAS’ sponsors and supporters.

About EHAS, Inc.

Author and motivational speaker Cornell Bunting uses his books and his voice to inspire others. He shares valuable life lessons and narratives filled with faith. EHAS’ vision is to create a space for everyone to tell, live, and dream. EHAS purpose is to give a voice to the voiceless, a livelihood to the living, and a reality to the dreamer.

Cornell Bunting

EHAS’ mission is to touch, improve, and change lives each day through a message of hope, to teach our youths how to overcome and find purpose irrespective of the adversities they may face. We are making the world a better place through mental stimulation and intervention to affect a mindset shift.

For further information on how to contribute, volunteer, or donate, please visit their website at
www.ehasinc.org. Donations can be made by going here.

Press Release

