Finding A Gem: My Trip To The River

The drive to this hidden paradise located in Clarendon was a long one. Located just minutes away from Murray’s Fish and Jerk Hut, Streamz is undoubtedly a hidden gem. Mixed with rain and countless potholes, finding the river was an adventure of its own. However, the trip was worth it. On the way to the river, we travelled on a patchy dirt road filled with puddles of water, evident from the recent rainfall.

On the property are acres of green space. As a result, the air was fresh, unlike the congested air in Kingston, from which we travelled. In the distance, you could hear the water from the river flowing peacefully, accompanied by the chirping of birds, eagerly guiding guests to nature’s paradise.

A view beyond the plants

A Rough Road To Streams River

Along the journey, the passengers had to get out of the car and walk across huge puddles. Our vehicle couldn’t cross the ditches, illustrating their depth. While manoeuvring the trenches, dogs came out of nowhere and started chasing the people who were now walking. Luckily, I was driving the car when the most electrifying dash took place. All three adults made sure to get away from the barking dogs and potential bites. What an adventure this was turning out to be. All because we knew our destination was a ‘hidden paradise’. In any event, within 5 mins, we arrived. Here it was, surprisingly, the treasure that I had heard so much about, and I was seeking. Here lies one of the most beautiful pieces of nature.

Enjoying the soothing waters of Streams River in Clarendon

As we made our way down to the river, the first thing that caught my eye was the hut-style bar structures located by the riverside. These structures provided the ideal river outing experience because the bars provided the spirits. The river itself was a gem. The water glistened in the sunlight as it flowed freely. Not being a swimmer, I hesitated to get in the water; however, I could not resist the urge to wet my feet. The touch of the water on my feet provided a sense of soothing relief that brought peace to anyone that experienced it.

We sat by the river for hours talking, enjoying the ambience and the water. It was nostalgic, and we loved every minute of it. The trip to this hidden gem was worth every water ditch, the hasty escape from the barking dogs, and even the hike. Without a doubt, taking this trip is something I am going to do over and over again. There is nothing like a riverside in Jamaica, and I would recommend you all to come and experience a taste of paradise by the riverside.

