ICWI donates $1M to Jamaica Reach to Recovery

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) presented a cheque of JM$1 million dollars to Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R) to support the local fight against breast cancer. ICWI, the title sponsor of JR2R’s largest annual fundraiser – Pink Run, felt compelled to assist the organization since the 5K Run’s cancellation for a second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The insurance company made the presentation at a handover ceremony at its head office on October 22, 2021. The monies are earmarked for free mammogram testing for Jamaicanswho are challenged with managing costs associated with breast cancer testing as well as to assist with medical treatment for those who are fighting the disease.

The handover was made by the President of ICWI, Paul Lalor, who shared his perspective. “ICWI remains committed to the fight against breast cancer not only in Jamaica but regionally. With so many resources being exhausted in the fight to beat COVID-19, it is even more important now for corporate Jamaica to play its part in offering assistance to those most in need. We need to remember there are other illnesses and diseases that are still affecting Jamaicans, and we are here to help.”

(l-r) Michael Leslie, Acting Executive Director of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS); Carolind Graham, Chair of Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JRR) and Paul Lalor, President of the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) (l-r), engages in conversation.

Reach To Recovery Needs Met

Vice President, Marketing and Human Resources, Samantha Samuda shared that, “October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we are reminded of those whom we have loved and lost to this disease; we are also encouraged to take steps towards early detection with regular screenings.”

Playing their part to assist those affected by breast cancer and who are unable to afford the lifesaving treatment is the driving factor behind the continuous support that ICWI extends to the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS).

Chairperson of JRR, Carolind Graham accepted the donation. “Reach to Recovery is a voluntary organization. We are all breast cancer survivors and so we know all too well how expensive treatment can be. The last two years have been even more challenging for us because of the reduction in corporate support and the cancellations of fundraising efforts due to COVID-19.”

Breast cancer is an unbiased disease, Samuda reminded Jamaicans to get checked regularly, as early detection is the best cure. “The world is faced with significant challenges this year and it is easy to forget some of the most important things we need to be mindful of; breast cancer has far-reaching effects predominantly among women, we continue to

encourage our customers and members of the public to be proactive, get checked regularly and seek support from Reach to Recovery and the Cancer Society where necessary.”

Despite the fact that the ICWI Pink Run could not take place this year, Samuda is optimistic about its return in 2022.

