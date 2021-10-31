fbpx
Home General News PNP Welcomes New Chairman
PNP Welcomes New Chairman
General News
0

PNP Welcomes New Chairman

33
0
BrowN-Burke
now viewing

PNP Welcomes New Chairman

SENATOR JOHNSON
now playing

Johnson Smith Engages With Development Partners And The Diaspora

United Way of Jamaica
now playing

Sterling Asset Management $500,000 Donation to United Way of Jamaica

Foster or Adoption
now playing

Adoption and Foster Care: A Real Life Blessing For A Child

Montego Bay Marine Park
now playing

Jamaica's First Underwater Sculpture Park

JMEA virtual expo
now playing

Virtual Staging of Expo Jamaica

$1.8M in ‘Bucket List’
now playing

Real Life Makes $1.8M in ‘Bucket List’ Presentations

Gillian Whylie Scholarships
now playing

GWSF Supports Three Exceptional Students

Citizens Demand Accountability
now playing

Jamaican Taxpayers Demand Accountability

D4CF Donates to bch
now playing

BHC Received a Donation of PPE from D4CF

Sandals Foundation Dontates Youtube Thumbnail
now playing

Sandals Foundation Donated More than $6M of Critically Identified Equipment

The People’s National Party (PNP) today successfully concluded its elections for the post of Chairman. Dr Brown-Burke secured 147 votes and 121 votes were cast for Cde Horace Dalley. Cde Brown-Burke’s election marks the first time in PNP history that a woman will serve as Chairman.

The PNP wishes to extend heartfelt congratulations to our new Chairman, Dr Angela Brown Burke. We further wish to thank former Acting Chairman Cde Horace Dalley. In keeping with the positive tone of the campaign, Cde. Dalley welcomed Dr Brown Burke to the role with enthusiasm and remarked that “What happened today is a reflection of the strength of the PNP, I love my Party, and I always put my Party first, and it is my pleasure and honour to welcome my sister to the role.”

In her acceptance speech, Dr Brown Burke said, “Cde Dalley and I agreed at the onset that we would conduct our campaigns consistent with the democratic principles of our Party. We both committed to running decent and mutually respectful campaigns. We agreed to use this campaign to send a message to the Party, the rest of Jamaica and the diaspora that we can compete without negatively impacting the Party. I am proud that we have we achieved that.”

Both comrades committed to continuing to work towards building the strength and unity of the Party.

The Party also welcomes Senator Dr Floyd Morris who has been appointed as the new Deputy Chairman of the PNP. 

At the close of the day, General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell said, “Today, represents success for our Party’s democratic infrastructure. Congratulations Dr Brown Burke and thank you to Comrade Horace Dalley for your service to the PNP. PNP Strong!”

(33)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Celebrating Our Story Through The Amazing Dennis
  2. St Catherine gets new Custos
  3. Real Life Makes $1.8M in ‘Bucket List’ Presentations
  4. Adoption and Foster Care: A Real Life Blessing For A Child
tags:
Press Release
Related Posts
Wake up the amazing Child in you for good

Just A Thought – Wake up your Amazing Child

Charles Hyatt 0
Rebel Interview

Rebel Salute Festival 2020 – On a Mission

Judith Hyatt 0
Bob Marley Musical Youtube Thumbnail

Get up, stand up! The Bob Marley Musical

Nichole McIntosh 1

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video