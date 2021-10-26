More than 200 buyers from North America, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and the Caribbean are set to participate in the virtual staging of Expo Jamaica on Wednesday, October 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event, being held under the theme ‘A Vision of the Future’, is hosted by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) in collaboration with the National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

Director of JMEA and Chairman of the Expo Jamaica Organising Committee, Aswad Morgan, told JIS News that the event will be staged on a “tried, tested and proven platform”, which has played host to numerous international large format conferences and expos.

“We have invited all these buyers overseas to come and meet on this virtual platform that we have engaged. It allows our local exhibitors or suppliers to upload their company profiles, pictures, product images, videos and a number of other things for the buyers to go in and take a proper look and… set up meetings with the allotted times available and do some matchmaking with the hope that you’ll be able to get some much-needed business,” said Mr. Morgan.

He informed that another feature of the event is the hosting of four webinars focusing on Building Your Export Markets and Logistics, the Madrid Protocol, Selling on Amazon to the Diaspora and NCB Business Solutions.

Persons interested in participating in the webinars are asked to register at bit.ly/ExpoJA-Webinars and pay a fee of $2,000 per person.

Expo Jamaica is in its 47th staging and is traditionally held at the National Arena over four days. However, due to the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s format had to be changed.

“It is business as usual for us. We have to expose our members, our local manufacturers and service providers to the overseas and local buyers, who are looking to still continue business. We’ve all had to do some amount of pivoting to keep our manufacturers and service providers very visible,” Mr. Morgan said.

For additional information, persons may contact @expojamaica on Instagram and Facebook.

(6)