BHC Received a Donation of PPE from D4CF

The Bustamante Hospital for Children (BHC) received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Diaspora for Children Foundation (D4CF) to assist with the fight against the coronavirus.

The donation includes 360 PPE gowns, 1300 disposable face mask with ear-loops, 720 N95 masks, 224 face shields, 1750 Powder-free nitric exam gloves, 2400 Rhino Original Nitrile powder-free gloves, 175 cloth face covering, 35 wipes and 22 hand sanitisers.

Dr Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson, Senior Medical Officer, BHC, accepted the donation on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the institution, noting that the donation will boost the assurance of the healthcare workers as they continue to fight during this pandemic.

“I extend sincerest appreciation on behalf of the patients and staff to the Foundation and its local and overseas donors for the timely donation. We are very grateful for the personal protective equipment and other supplies that will aid with the COVID-19 response at the only Specialist Paediatric hospital in the English Speaking Caribbean” said Dr Dawson.

“The Foundation is pleased to make this donation to the hospital as we play our part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The children are our future and we know how strained the health care facilities have been. We hope that this contribution from us will make a difference and inspire others in the diaspora to help more facilities in need. We thank the team at the Ministry of Health & Wellness for helping us make this donation and look forward to giving back in other ways in the future.”- said Mr Ibrahim Konteh, Executive Director, D4CF.

The Foundation is a US-based non-profit group focused on child development. Their recent donations include donating over 500 bag packs, books, school uniforms, pencils, sharpeners to Kensington Primary, York Town Primary, Highgate Primary, Rock River All-Age and New Forest Primary Schools.

Press Release
