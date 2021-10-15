fbpx
King's House Join Light Jamaica Blue for Frontline Workers
King's House Join Light Jamaica Blue for Frontline Workers

King’s House Join Light Jamaica Blue for Frontline Workers

At sunset on Sunday, October 17 2021, King’s House will join landmarks, monuments, and buildings across the island to Light Jamaica Blue.  Each night, blue lights will bathe the main building and other areas of the property. They will remain this way until October 24 to recognise frontline workers and their contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

Light Jamaica Blue is an initiative of the United Nations in Jamaica on the cusp of their 75th Anniversary in pursuit of national dialogue and recognition of the efforts of these essential workers.

The theme for UN76, “Partnerships for Peace, Planet and Prosperity”, seeks to reaffirm that the global challenges are interconnected and can only be addressed through partnerships. The UN Country Team in Jamaica will facilitate the Partnership Week Forum, providing opportunities for consultative discussions around issues impacting frontline workers. Mr Abrahim Simmonds, National Coordinator of the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence (GGPE), will present a call to action resulting from the recently held National Youth Consultative Conference (YCC), highlighting youth perspectives on a roadmap to recovery from COVID19.

The Light Jamaica Blue initiative overlaps with the National Heroes’ Day Celebrations and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. King’s House’s partnership recognises frontline workers as the heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the fight against Breast Cancer.

During the Week, The GGPE, along with public and private sector partners, civil society, and youth, will participate in various activities to further the goals of Jamaica’s Vision 2030.

