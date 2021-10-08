VRCA Donates Over 100K to Boys’ Town

The Vinyl Records Collectors Association (VRCA) presented a cheque valuing $150,000 to Boys’ Town Institution on October 6th.

Since its foundation, Boys’ Town has made a significant contribution to the human development of the Trench Town community and the nation at large. Hence, the recent donation assists Boys’ Town fulfil their commitment to nation-building. Correspondingly, the gift also enables the Vinyl Records Collectors Association to donate to charitable causes relating to education and music.

Boys’ Town embodies a holistic approach to educating children and young people since its formation in 1940 by Reverend Father Hugh Sherlock. In like manner, the community programmes include a primary school, the HEART Training Institute, youth development projects using cricket, boxing, and football.

VRCA has been operating since 1997, with chapters based in Jamaica, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, South Florida, Connecticut, and Toronto. The non-profit organization has established a partnership with Boys’ Town, and therefore they are repeat donors to the institution.

Photo L-R Standing: HEART NTA Student; Mrs Yvonne Hewitt, Centre Manager HEART NTA; Karl Goodison, Former Director at Boys’ Town; Michael “Louis” Owen, President VRCA; Junior Lincoln, Chairman Boys’ Town; Trevor Spence, CEO Boys’ Town; Gil Scott, VRCA member; Harry “Bobby” Ross, VRCA member; Winston Wilson, VRCA supporter; and HEART NTA students. Bending Front: Youth Club Members

VRCA Pledges Ongoing Support to Boys’ Town

During his presentation, Michael “Louis” Owen, President of VRCA, affirmed the Boys’ Town projects underway. He also expressed that he is pleased that their donation will provide added support. Historically, VRCA has supported Boys’ Town, including making contributions to the HEART Training Institute. Mr Owen pledged their ongoing support to Boys’ Town as they are considered an extension to VRCAs’ family.

Mr Trevor Spence, CEO of Boys’ Town, extended the organization’s appreciation for the partnership and ongoing support for Boys’ Town’s work. They are looking towards continuing various projects to include completing the Computer Lab.

Chairman of Boys’ Town, Mr Junior Lincoln, received the cheque on behalf of the institution. He emphasized the significance of the donation and the friendship that stands behind the gift from VRCA.

VRCA is continuing their mission to globally promote and sustain vinyl record collecting while contributing to institutions in support of education and music.

