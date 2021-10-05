Former Chief Justice McCalla named Eminent Caribbean Jurist

Retired Chief Justice Zaila McCalla has been named one of the 2021 Eminent Caribbean Jurist. The announcement and presentation took place in a brief ceremony at King’s House on October 4, 2021.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Academy for Law hosted the ceremony, where the Honourable Mrs Justice McCalla received the publication, Eminent Jurist Awards: Pioneering Caribbean Jurist 2021.

The Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson, a Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice based in Trinidad and Tobago, presented the Award.

In congratulating Justice McCalla, Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen said, “I am very proud of retired Chief Justice McCalla. She is one who can be considered a success story. Thank you so much for your contribution to the nation and the region”.

The Honourable Mrs Justice Zaila McCalla retired Chief Justice of Jamaica responding to being named Eminent Caribbean Jurist Awardee for October 2021 at a ceremony at King’s House this afternoon.

The Commissioner of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission, Caribbean Court of Justice, gave an overview of the publication. The Honourable B. St. Michael Hylton said he is delighted that the Honourable Mrs Justice Zaila McCalla is one of this year’s honourees.

Justice McCalla, in her response, thanked Justice Winston Anderson for travelling from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to take part in the presentation ceremony. She further commented that “I am motivated and inspired by the presentation of this book, and I hope other women judges will be inspired as well.”

Justice McCalla also thanked eminent judge Mrs Jacqueline Samuels-Brown, for always supporting her while serving in the High Court. She also thanked the Honourable Mr B. St. Michael Hylton for crafting the publication and her children for being part of her support system.

The October 2021 publication spotlights Pioneering Caribbean Women Jurists and selected retired Chief Justice McCalla from a field of over eighty nominees.

The presentation is an integral aspect of the October 12 2021, virtual launch of the book. In 2019 the CCJ Academy for Law established The Eminent Caribbean Jurist Awards Series.

