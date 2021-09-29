Jamaica Day Proclamation in San Francisco

The Mayor of the City and County of San Francisco proclaimed August 10th as Jamaica National Day. The proclamation of this day signifies the ongoing Jamaica-American friendship and highlights the island’s heritage. In light of this, on August 10th 2021, the Jamaican flag was raised and flown from the Mayor’s balcony. Following the small ceremony, the Mayor hosted a celebratory reception at her office.

In an episode of our Mobile Reasoning, our team caught up with David Sangster, Honorary Consul of Jamaica in San Jose, San Francisco. Watch the entire reasoning in the following video.

Mr Sangster spoke highly about contributions made by the Jamaican community in the City of San Francisco spanning several decades. Additionally, San Francisco has a longstanding history of openness and respect for people of all backgrounds. It recognizes the significant contributions made to the city by Jamaicans also Jamaican-Americans.

Already there are plans underway to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence in 2022. The celebrations will take place even if we are still experiencing restrictions due to COVID-19.

The Consulate of Jamaica in San Jose, San Francisco will continue to represent the interests of Jamaica. With that in mind, their goal is to foster friendly and mutually beneficial relationships between Jamaica and the citizens of California. Subsequently, they work hard promoting cultural exchanges, tourism, trade and investment opportunities.

