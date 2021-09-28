Resurrected Garvey Ministry fulfilling Purpose

The journey for Resurrected Garvey Ministry began at 7 am. This is a regular occurrence for the ministry. Spearheaded by the founder, Stacy-ann Garvey. A woman ordained by God to fulfil her purpose by giving back to those in need, while ministering to them.

Like many other outings, Minister Garvey, along with her awesome team, packed bags of clothes, food and other goodies to give away to the less fortunate. This outreach was remarkable.

The journey began in Kingston and transitioned through the hilly terrain of Manchester and into St Elizabeth. It was an awesome feeling to see the smiling faces of those being blessed with bags of groceries and clothing. You have to have a love for God and for helping others to be fully into this giving back process. God could not have selected a more ideal woman of God to bring his work to fruition other than Minister Garvey. Our first location was a small community called Ginger Hall located in Manchester. The team greeted members of the community with goodies that left them smiling.

As the Ministry Moves

A dynamic team dedicated to making a difference in lives across the island.

The next destinations were two small towns in St Elizabeth called Malvern and Junction. It was a joy to see members of the community coming to meet the team while receiving groceries and clothing. The community members beemed with excitement determined to show their appreciation in whichever way they could. They blessed the team with some of the sweetest tasting guineps, along with other precious items from the country. Isn’t God awesome?

While in transit the team also made random stops to bless those less fortunate with bags of groceries and the appreciation of each individual exuded in their smiles and warm words of thanks.

To maintain these acts of kindness the Ministry needs your help.. There are a lot of people across the Island that need the assistance, and the Ministry needs your help to ensure they are able to continue to bless those who are in need. Information for donations is on the following flyer.



















