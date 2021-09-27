fbpx
Donate to the Good News Jamaica Journey
The one way to make sure we represent our culture to the fullest is to make sure we are doing it. Good News Jamaica is here to make sure that we offer a tangible option for news. We are on a drive to include all our visitors in our journey. We have created a campaign for you to donate your resources to help us increase our content delivery.

Your generosity will help us engage more photographers, videographers, and writers within our 14 parishes. We also want global correspondents. Our company aims to expand our collection of content for our positive information feed. While we collect, we will share that content with you throughout our web presence.

So, all the information needed to join this journey is below. As always, please reach out if you need more information.

If you’re in Jamaica and want to deposit your donation to our local currency account, please use our New Kingston, Jamaica National Bank Savings account (002094342085).

We thank you very much for all levels of support. Each effort increases our ability to represent our culture more completely. Thanks for partnering with Good News Jamaica to promote cultural positivity and transform lives.

Please use the following links if you wish to donate online. https://Patreon.com/goodnewsjamaica or
https://PayPal.me/goodnewsjamaica

Donate
XOOM at work.

Our network of wonderful supporters like yourself taught us another way for you to donate funds. The app and website XOOM enables anyone overseas to transfer money to bank accounts here in Jamaica. PayPal owns XOOM but operates the app independently. You can either download the app or use the website. Visit XOOM.COM to gain access to an easy way to transfer money. Money can come from the USA, UK, or Canada and send to many banks worldwide.

(121)

banner 1

