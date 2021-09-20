UWI Professor Admitted to Academy of Master Surgeon Educators

Professor Newton Duncans’ recent admittance into the American College of Surgeons’ Academy of Master Surgeon Educators, is an international affirmation of the high standard of the UWI postgraduate surgery training programme.

Professor Duncan’s history is replete with superior achievements, since graduating from the UWI DM Programme in Surgery. He received a Commonwealth Scholarship to study Paediatric Surgery at Booth Hall Children’s Hospital, University of Manchester. Moreover, he was the first surgeon from the Caribbean to earn the American College of Surgeons International Guest Scholarship Award. Additionally, he’s the former Head of the Department of Surgery, Radiology, Anaesthesia, and Intensive Care. Professor Duncan started the Paediatric Surgery training program in 1988 at the UWI. Since then, alumni of the Paediatric Surgery training programme lead speciality units throughout the Caribbean.

Currently, he is the University of the West Indies‘ Doctor of Medicine (DM) Paediatric Surgery Training Programme supervisor.

Prof Duncan – The First Caribbean Inductee

Professor Duncan is the first surgeon from the Caribbean, inducted into the Academy of Master Surgeon Educators. A rigorous peer-review process determined the surgeons admittance into this renowned organisation. Each member of the Academy actively advances the school’s objectives.

International Affirmation of High Standards

Professor Joseph Plummer, Head of the Department of Surgery, Radiology, Anaesthesia, and Intensive Care congratulated Duncan on his success. “This position will allow him to continue to play a leading role in promoting the science and practise of surgery across all disciplines, as well as collaborate with the American College of Surgeons to encourage the advancement of surgery in Jamaica and the region”, Plummer added.

Professor Duncan regard this achievement as an international affirmation of the high standard of the UWI postgraduate training program.

In his own words, listen as Professor Duncan shared on the application stage, the significance of the induction, and the opportunities to the Jamaican community of surgeons.

Professor Newton Duncan

