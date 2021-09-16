Judges to ‘Ensure robust, effective and impartial judgement’

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has encouraged newly sworn Judges to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court to continue to ensure robust, effective and impartial administration of justice.

Speaking at the Swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Sir Patrick said, “It is your responsibility to assure the public that your discharge and administration of justice is robust, effective and impartial.”

The Governor-General added that justice is a critical element of our society, and Judges should protect, guard, defend, and uphold The Constitution.

“We have heard the expression, ‘the penalty must fit the crime’ and therein lies the rub. Judges should always apply the principle of proportionality, balancing the severity of criminal sentencing while at the same time ensuring that it is not so excessive that human and constitutional rights are violated,” The Governor-General said.

While congratulating the Judges on their appointment, Sir Patrick Allen also reaffirmed that in Jamaica, the Judiciary enjoys independence and functions unfettered by any other branch of Government.

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen looks on as the Honourable Mrs Justice Marcia Dunbar-Green subscribes the Oath of Office as a Judge of Appeal.

Reappointed

In his remarks, Chief Justice, The Honorable Mr Justice Bryan Sykes observed that the reappointment of three Judges from the previous Judicial Term was a clear indication that the administration’s confidence in their performance was not misplaced.

The Chief Justice also observed that the Judges performed well despite last year being a very difficult one. The court exceeded its strategic targets. The Gun Court met international standards in its reduced case backlog.

Meanwhile, The Honourable Mr Justice Patrick Brooks, President of the Court of Appeal, stated that the Court of Appeal benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as the virtual environment helped to enhance the dispensing of justice in a timelier manner.

While congratulating all the Judges on their appointments, Justice Brooks mentioned the Honourable Mrs Justice Dunbar-Green’s permanent appointment as a Judge of Appeal, attributing it to her performance and timely dispensing of judgements.

The judges were appointed as follows: Judge of Appeal: The Honourable Mrs Justice Marcia Dunbar Green, Acting Judges of Appeal: The Honourable Mr Justice Evan Brown, The Honourable Mrs Justice Brown Beckford, The Honourable Mrs Justice Georgiana Fraser, Puisne Judges: Mrs Natalie Hart Hines, Her Honour Mrs Icolin Red, His Honour Mr Vaugh Smith, and Her Honour Mrs Tara Carr.

Master Tania Mott Tulloch-Reid and Her Honour Mrs Sandria Wong Small were reappointed Acting Puisne Judges. Her Honour Miss Stephney Orr is now Master-in-Chambers while Miss Heather Carnegie has been reappointed Acting Master–in-Chambers.

