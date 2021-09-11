fbpx
Home Culture Launch of Kingston Creative Culture Forum
Launch of Kingston Creative Culture Forum
Culture
0

Launch of Kingston Creative Culture Forum

139
0
Kingston Culture Forum
now viewing

Launch of Kingston Creative Culture Forum

AI4IA Thumbnail
now playing

WGIA Hosts The AI4IA Global Gathering in Sep.

EduFocal Thumbnail
now playing

School’s In Session and Edufocal is Ready

Jamaica WAy
now playing

Never lost in NJ on Jamaica Way

Paralympians YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Terrelonge proud of Paralympic Team

Global Logistics Hub
now playing

Global Logistics Hub to Diversify Economy

Mr Doo YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

The Anticipated Return of Mr Doo To The Studio

Manifesto Jamaica Youtube Thumbnail
now playing

Music Mentorship Programme Helps Aspiring Musicians 'Make Change'

Alpha Fatured
now playing

The Alpha School Of Music, Upward and Onward

Captain Janice Smith Youtube Thumbnail
now playing

Captain Janice Smith Making Waves Again

Fisheries YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Research Underway at Two St Ann Fish Sanctuaries

The Kingston Culture Forum is a conference run by Kingston Creative and will be launching its annual summit this month.  The Kingston Culture Forum is a convention for bringing together stakeholders from many sectors and industries, such as education, government, business, and community. “Downtown Kingston: creative economy, placemaking, and sustainable urban development” will be the upcoming event’s theme.

The inaugural production, set for September 24th, will include local innovators, likewise participants from across the world. The culture forum will prioritise community discussion on Downtown Kingston‘s art and cultural assets, in addition to teaching the audience how to use technology to preserve cultural heritage better. Moreover, the discussion will include telling others about the creative industries and why everyone should get on board.

creative

Components of the Creative Forum

Several significant topical elements will be presented in the culture forum’s programme. The planned topics include museums and heritage institutions and their role in preserving cultural memory in the digital age; Creative Placemaking and Urban Regeneration in Cultural and Creative Cities; Capacity building in Communities; Creative Partnership & Opportunity Pitch; Creativity and Technology. Additionally, there will be performances and many noteworthy guest speakers.

How To Register

The organizers plan on announcing the full listing of participants. To register and for more information, please visit – bit.ly/kingstoncultureforumregistration

Kingston Creative plans to consider the role of technology, especially through the enabling of public-private-third sector partnerships. As a result of these partnerships, sustainable development is achievable to preserve our cultural heritage and promote the creative industry. Utilizing all necessary means, they plan to address the global challenges in the cultural and creative industries.

Kingston Creative is a nonprofit organisation that focuses on social and economic development via the arts and culture. Consequently, they help Caribbean visionaries flourish to achieve financial success and strengthen the local economy and their communities.

(139)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Queens of Reggae Island Honorary Ceremonies (QORIHC)
  2. Jamaican Bush Teas: Undercover Superheroes
  3. Olive Senior is Jamaica’s 2021-2024 Poet Laureate
  4. Mento – The Grandfather of Jamaican Music
tags:
Judith Hyatt

Leave a Reply

Close

Share this video