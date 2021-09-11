Launch of Kingston Creative Culture Forum

The Kingston Culture Forum is a conference run by Kingston Creative and will be launching its annual summit this month. The Kingston Culture Forum is a convention for bringing together stakeholders from many sectors and industries, such as education, government, business, and community. “Downtown Kingston: creative economy, placemaking, and sustainable urban development” will be the upcoming event’s theme.

The inaugural production, set for September 24th, will include local innovators, likewise participants from across the world. The culture forum will prioritise community discussion on Downtown Kingston‘s art and cultural assets, in addition to teaching the audience how to use technology to preserve cultural heritage better. Moreover, the discussion will include telling others about the creative industries and why everyone should get on board.

Components of the Creative Forum

Several significant topical elements will be presented in the culture forum’s programme. The planned topics include museums and heritage institutions and their role in preserving cultural memory in the digital age; Creative Placemaking and Urban Regeneration in Cultural and Creative Cities; Capacity building in Communities; Creative Partnership & Opportunity Pitch; Creativity and Technology. Additionally, there will be performances and many noteworthy guest speakers.

How To Register

The organizers plan on announcing the full listing of participants. To register and for more information, please visit – bit.ly/kingstoncultureforumregistration

Kingston Creative plans to consider the role of technology, especially through the enabling of public-private-third sector partnerships. As a result of these partnerships, sustainable development is achievable to preserve our cultural heritage and promote the creative industry. Utilizing all necessary means, they plan to address the global challenges in the cultural and creative industries.

Kingston Creative is a nonprofit organisation that focuses on social and economic development via the arts and culture. Consequently, they help Caribbean visionaries flourish to achieve financial success and strengthen the local economy and their communities.

