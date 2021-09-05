Never lost In NJ on Jamaica Way

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, the intersection of Veerland Ave/19th Ave Triangle and Amistad Park was unveiled to the world as “Jamaica Way” in Paterson, NJ.

This historic day marks the first-ever street in the United States named after the island of Jamaica.

“It is both fitting that we chose this historic location, the intersection of Veerland Ave and Amistad Park to be named Jamaica Way because it so perfectly fits and illustrates the indomitable spirit of Jamaicans the world over. It speaks to the eloquence of the proposition that yes one person can indeed change the world,” said former Third Ward Councilman William “Bill” McKoy.

Jamaica is the third-largest island in the Caribbean and, over the years, has faced its fair share of adversaries. Nonetheless, Jamaica and the people of Jamaica have persevered and excelled while leaving memorial marks across the world.

It’s the Jamaica Way

“So what we don’t have snow in Jamaica. No problem, we use a pushcart and develop a bobsled team to compete in the Olympics. That’s the Jamaican way. So we don’t have all the best equipment and facilities. No problem, we give you the fastest man [and women in the world]. That’s the Jamaican way”. Third Ward Councilman William “Bill” McKoy

It is no surprise that Jamaicans who have made Paterson their adopted home have permanently made a mark.

Paterson is New Jersey’s third-largest city. It is also home to countless immigrant families who have relocated to the US to pursue the American Dream. Correspondingly, Paterson, the “Silk City”, had a central role in silk production during the latter half of the 19th century. In 1792, Alexander Hamilton and his Society for Useful Manufactures (SUM) associates formed the City of Paterson. The purpose was to establish the United States’ independence from a commercial and manufacturing viewpoint. They believed that the manufacturing industry would help create a self-reliant country that could sustain itself without foreign goods.

The city became a mecca for skilled and unskilled dyers and weavers from Europe. They produced fabrics from New York’s burgeoning garment industry. Fast forward to the modern-day, Paterson continues to serve as a welcoming haven for Jamaican immigrants. In search of new opportunities, the immigrants foster growth and development within their community.

Since the 1960s, Jamaican immigrants’ infectious smile, work ethic, educational and athletic contributions, unique dancing, spicey foods, etc., have undoubtingly redesigned and further transformed Paterson. The city is a diverse, melting pot of food, music, culture and warm Northeastern hospitality. Anywhere in the world, a Jamaican relocates; they also bring along the invaluable “Jamaican Way”.

Today’s Celebration

On this day, Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica gathered to eat Jamaican food, dance and celebrate this special occasion.

“I am so very proud […] whenever you hear that Jamaican anthem being played, for me it gives me chills […] I am very proud, extremely proud to be a Jamaican today” Sharon Lewars, President of the Bergen County Chapter of the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey (“JON-J”).

Patrons enjoyed celebrations for notable Jamaicans such as Marcus Garvey and Bob Marley. Jamaicans living in Paterson, such as Shelia Maizelin Blythe, a proud Jamaican/Patersonian and restaurant owner, received recognition.

Paterson’s Mayor André Sayegh attended the event. Also in attendance was Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, 3rd Ward Councilman, Alex Mendez. We saw Consul General of Jamaica New York, Alsion Roach Wilson, and Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Representative Dr Karren Dunkley. We also noticed the President of the JON-J State Board, Jazz Clayton-Hunt and other dignitaries.

