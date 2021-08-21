fbpx
Home General News Inaugural Marcus Garvey Public Sector Scholarship
Inaugural Marcus Garvey Public Sector Scholarship
General News
0

Inaugural Marcus Garvey Public Sector Scholarship

69
0
Marcus Garvey YouTube Thumbnail
now viewing

Inaugural Marcus Garvey Public Sector Scholarship

Jamaica 60th Competition winner
now playing

University Student Wins Jamaica 60 Design Competition

New Rep to UN Youtube Thumbnail
now playing

Jamaica’s New Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Marcus Mosiah Garvey
now playing

Virtual Symposium In Honour Of Marcus Garvey

Real Life YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Real Life Returns to TVJ for the Second Season

NWC AND M&M PARTNERSHIP
now playing

NWC And M&M Jamaica Limited Partner To Facilitate Skills Development For Young Engineers

1 Mill YouTube Thumbnailv2
now playing

Jamaica Celebrates the 1 Millionth Visitor

NZINGA YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Unity is Strength

White Clean Video Centric Food YouTube Thumbnail (1)
now playing

JAMPRO Appoints Honorary Investment Advisor for Florida

59th Independence Jamaica
now playing

Jamaica Celebrates 59 Years of Political Independence

hansle YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

The Hansle Parchment Victory Ranked the Sweetest

Thirty persons employed at various levels and industries across the Public Sector have been awarded Marcus Garvey Public Sector Scholarships. Fittingly, the presentation was made at King’s House on Tuesday, August 17 which was the 134th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

The Scholarships will provide world-class educational opportunities for Public Sector employees as part of a human capital development effort. The initiative was first announced during the 2020/2021 Budget and became a reality for the individuals who will pursue graduate studies at universities locally and overseas.

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, who chaired the Selection Committee said he was honoured to serve and   he was pleased with the quality of the candidates, “We were very impressed with the calibre of candidates: their educational achievement, passion for work in their respective fields, and vision of how this training will contribute to national development.”

“Several of the Scholarship recipients are educators who will be instrumental in determining public policy on education and we expect to see the impact on the nation when they return to the workplace,” Sir Patrick said. 

The Governor-General observed that it is not by accident but a fortuitous happenstance, that the Awards are being presented on the birthday anniversary of the National Hero after whom the Scholarship is named.

Sir Patrick Allen said Marcus Garvey was a strident proponent of education and quoted Garvey who said, “It is by education that we become prepared for our duties and responsibilities in lifeIf one is badly educated, he must naturally fail in the proper assumption and practice of his duties and responsibilities.”

The Scholarships will cover the full tuition.  Twenty-seven recipients will pursue studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona and the University of Technology while three individuals will pursue studies overseas.  Their air travel costs will also be covered.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ambassador  Sheila Sealy Monteith, who gave the address,  said that public servants can lead from any level and that the recipient should aim to learn something new from the opportunities which present themselves daily.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, who conceptualized the Scholarship Programme, urged the recipients to, “be intentional and recognize upfront that this is the Government throwing the taxpayers’ money in investing in you.”

There were over two hundred applications for studies spanning areas of the Public Sector to include Economic Development, Border Control, Solid Waste Management and Procurement.

The Scholarship Selection Committee comprised Ambassador the Honourable Douglas Saunders – Cabinet Secretary, Miss Darlene Morrison-Financial Secretary, Mrs Jacqueline Mendez-Chief Personnel Officer, Office Public Sector the Services Commission, Professor Stephen Vascianne – Professor of International Law, University of the West Indies, Mona, Dr Diana Thorburn -Director of Research, The Caribbean Policy Research Institute and Dr Wayne Henry – Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica.

(69)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Jamaica Set to Open Creative Hub in Downtown Kingston
  2. JAMAICA IS PROUD OF ADVANCES MADE SINCE SECOND UPR
  3. Cultural Icon ‘Kapo’ Honoured With Extravagant Floral Tributes
  4. Marjorie Grant Fuller is Jamaica’s New Special Envoy to four African States
tags:
Charles Hyatt Being positive is a lifestyle, and I live everyday loving the fact that I'm living every day. Each time I help someone smile, it reiterates the power of Good. So, I think, talk, eat, drink, Good News.
Related Posts
Garvey

Trelawny’s Super Family: Creators of the New Standard

Tiffany Janice McLeggon 1

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video