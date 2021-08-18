Real Life Returns to TVJ for the Second Season

The second season of “Real Life” is now on Television Jamaica (TVJ) every Sunday. The adventure vlog and reality series, hosted by celebrity husband and wife duo Denvo and Kiki Thombs, will run for 13 weeks with a promise to inspire viewers to explore themed discussions and discover new experiences in Jamaica.

The Producers, LewThombs Media, have revamped the show’s original reality concept of season one, which aired in 2019, which gave viewers a peek into the lives of the couple and their family life. Co-host and executive producer Kiki Thombs explains that “We took a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic. This time around, we want to lighten the spirits of Jamaicans and inspire viewers to open up interesting discussions and new adventures.”

The show’s themed discussions are unravelled during light and airy features dubbed ‘Real Life Insights’ and ‘OCA Moment’. The latter imparts advice on how the show’s topic applies to children.

What’s more, is the producers are utilizing the platform to promote Brand Jamaica by showcasing destinations off the beaten path with a travel vlog component called ‘Wow Adventure’. Co-host Denvo Thombs added that “In encouraging Jamaicans to get up and get out safely, I want everyone to find or create their own adventure, especially for their sanity. It could be an adventure in your backyard. Just find something to do.”

Denvo and Kiki will support small community businesses. At the same time, they unbox interesting finds and reveal giveaways each week as they unearth hidden island gems in parishes all across the island throughout the 13-week production series.

Denvo and Kiki Thombs from Real Life

Real Life Bucket List

According to Kiki, “We have brought back the ‘Bucket List’ feature – which was a win for us in the first season. Through Bucket List, we were able to grant persons their wishes with support from our sponsors. This time around, we will be providing counselling services and $1,500,000 in funding towards tuition, medical assistance, as well as a dream vacation for a few selected persons in need through social media.”

The Office of the Children’s Advocate, CranWATA®, WATA®, Sagicor, ATL Autobahn home of Mini Jamaica, KFC, Modish JA and Radio Shack are amongst this season’s sponsors.

Meanwhile, local celebrities such as Russhaine “Dutty” Berry, Yaksta, Ity Ellis, Dufton “Duffy“ Shepherd, Naomi Cowan, Kurt Riley, Iba Mahr and others, are some of the personalities being featured during what is poised to be an invigorating season.

From August 22 through October 2021, Real Life will be aired on Sundays at 9:30 pm. Re-broadcasts of the weekly shows will air on Thursdays at 11:00 am. For further details on the show, please visit www.reallifeja.com.

