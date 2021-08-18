fbpx
NWC And M&M Jamaica Limited Partner To Facilitate Skills Development For Young Engineers
Press Release
NWC And M&M Jamaica Limited Partner To Facilitate Skills Development For Young Engineers

NWC AND M&M PARTNERSHIP
NWC And M&M Jamaica Limited Partner To Facilitate Skills Development For Young Engineers

The National Water Commission (NWC) has partnered with M&M Jamaica Limited to facilitate skills development for young engineers through hands-on experience.

NWC Vice President, Garth Jackson, says that under the six-month collaboration, several engineers have been assigned to the Spanish Town leg of the Commission’s major improvement project, undertaken by M&M.

“We have agreed with M&M that we will both engage the services of engineers who are fresh out of university or completing their studies and assign them to our projects, along with the requisite senior engineers who will train them in the practical side of the profession,” he told JIS News.

Mr Jackson added that it is anticipated that the beneficiaries will gain the requisite experience that allows them to contribute more meaningfully to the engineering and construction sectors during the period.

“We will be engaging additional engineers who we will deploy on work associated with the project, on the design and project management side of things. We have additional services which will include engineering designs and the general management of the project,” he further stated.

Mr Jackson said under the partnership; opportunities are being offered to young people to substantively apply Mathematics and Science in their engagements, “as they will be assisting with the improvement of potable and wastewater facilities”.

Deputy Managing Director for M&M, Richard Mullings, said the initiative is part of the company’s internship programme, intended to contribute to catalysing the society’s thrust towards youth development.

“We see it as a way to pool the resources that we know are there, to see how we can have a greater impact on young engineers,” he said.

For several years, M&M Jamaica Limited has been engaging young engineers through their internship programme, exposing the participants to activities associated with the construction process and complement the theoretical aspect of their studies.

Press Release

