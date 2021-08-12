JAMPRO Appoints Honorary Investment Advisor for Florida

Mr Anthony Barbar, a South Florida businessman, has been officially appointed by Jamaica Promotions Corporation’s (JAMPRO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) as Jamaica’s Honorary Investment Advisor (HIA) for the State of Florida in the USA.

With approximately 40 years of experience as a strategic consultant and advisor, Mr Barbar has committed to promoting Jamaica’s investment opportunities and business interests in the United States.

An expert in international business, Mr Barbar has spearheaded the acquisition, planning, designing, financing, development and sales of several large upscale residential communities and commercial mixed-use projects. With these skills and extensive business networks, the new HIA aims to attract investments to Jamaica from the Diaspora and non-Jamaicans to boost the island’s economy.

At a recent signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair expressed his enthusiasm in working with Mr Barbar on this initiative to enhance Jamaica’s economic development. According to Mr Mair, “we’re happy to welcome Mr Barbar who has done an extensive amount of commercial work, local and international. And with his years of business experience and significant influence especially in real estate, in the Boca Raton area, this should augur well for Jamaica”.

Described as a highly sought after consultant, this accomplished businessman, often tapped by community leaders to advise on various projects because of his ability to analyse, evaluate and develop strategic plans that accomplish the diverse objectives of many stakeholders.

Because of its proximity and sizeable Jamaican population, Florida is considered a strategic market. It is expected that with Barbar’s interventions, investments will increase from that region. Anthony Barbar is President and CEO of Barbar & Associates, a premier real estate consulting firm based in Boca Raton, Florida.

JAMPRO’s President, Ms Diane Edwards, joined the ceremony virtually and welcomed Mr Barbar to the team, noting that his expertise and business acumen would benefit JAMPRO’s mission building on investment attraction, export promotion, and industrial development.

JAMPRO’s mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce. The HIA initiative is part of JAMPRO and MFAFT’S Economic Diplomacy Programme, designed to enhance Jamaica’s international visibility as a destination for business.

His work with academic institutions includes appointments to the Board of Trustees of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) (2008-2020), Chairman (2013-2020): and Palm Beach Atlantic University Board of Trustees (2000-2012). He was named the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce 2013 Business Leader of the Year. In 2018, he received the Sun-Sentinel Excalibur Award. In 2019, he received the Maverick Lifetime Contribution Award from FAU’s Tech Runway. He is also a member of The Orange Bowl Committee and chairs the Executive Committee of the Boca Raton Bowl.

He is a graduate of FAU in International Business and the former chair of its National Alumni Association.

