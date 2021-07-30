fbpx
The 2021 Governor-General's Achievement Awards
The 2021 Governor-General's Achievement Awards

2021 Governor General's Awards
The 2021 Governor-General's Achievement Awards

The Governor-General’s Achievement Awards (GGAA) Programme has existed since 1991. Consequently, the Most Honourable Sir Howard Cooke hosted the first awards. The annual award programme recognises and celebrates the achievement of ordinary individuals who have risen from their circumstances to accomplish the extraordinary.

His Excellency, the Most Honourable Sir Partick Allen, Governor-General, hosted the 2021 awards at Kings House on June 29th.

In 2021, on its 30th anniversary, 41 citizens received Awards.  Equally important is the fact that the selection of awardees represented all parishes.  Additionally, three individuals were presented with special awards, which meant one from each county.  The special awardees are Dr Chris Parchment, Ms Krisan Ennis and Ms Khadine Hylton. 

Chris Parchment’s Award

Dr Parchment grew up in the volatile community of George’s Plain, Westmoreland and, attended Manning’s High School. Through hard work and focus, he attained a total of seventeen (17) distinctions at the CAPE and CSEC examinations. In 2018 Dr Parchment completed a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) with honours. Presently, he is a Resident in General Surgery at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.  His residency is in partial fulfilment of post-graduate studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI). Part of his busy schedule ensures that he returns home weekly and provides counsel and service to other young people in his community.

We had the pleasure of speaking with Dr Parchment following the ceremony.

Dr Chris Parchment

Krisan Ennis’s Award

Ms Krisan Ennis is in the upper sixth form at DeCarteret College, located in Manchester. She is currently the Deputy Head Girl. While assuming the responsibilities of the Deputy, Ms Ennis also holds other leadership roles within and outside of her school community.  Coming from a humble beginning, Krisan has faced several financial, social, and physical setbacks. However, with the support of her peers and family, Krisan maintained an average percentage of above ninety. In the same fashion, she achieved outstanding performances at the CSEC and CAPE level examinations. Caring and finding opportunities to advance others is at the heart of what pushes Krisan to achieve excellence.

Listen to our delighted chat with this extraordinary teen.

Ms Kisan Ennis (centre)

Khadine Hylton’s Award

Ms Khadine Hylton has established a successful career as a media practitioner while accomplishing her aspirations of becoming an Attorney-At-Law.  Khadine lived in Kingston with her parents, who taught her the importance of sacrifice, hard work, and dedication. She eventually graduated with first-class honours from the University of the West Indies. She also represented her 2019 class as Valedictorian. Today, Ms Hylton hosts the prime-time radio show (Miss Kitty Live) on Nationwide News Network. Admittedly, she is never focused on the status quo and continuously looks for opportunities to give back to her Jamaican community.

Khadine says it all, as she shares some of the inner passion and discipline about her driving forces.

Ms Khadine Hylton

It’s always amazing to see our citizens awarded for their hard work and determination. Never giving up and always moving forward describes the forty-plus recipients of the Governor-General’s Achievement awardees. A picture tells a thousand words to take some time to enjoy the pictorial highlights from the 2021 Awards – The Special Awards.

