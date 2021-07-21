fbpx
Home General News Rev Dr Garnett Roper On Assignment To Africa
Rev Dr Garnett Roper On Assignment To Africa
General News
0

Rev Dr Garnett Roper On Assignment To Africa

221
0
Garnet Roper
now viewing

Rev Dr Garnett Roper On Assignment To Africa

Cannabis and Covid
now playing

CANNABIS AND COVID-19: Is there a link?

FFTP VIRTUAL RACE APP
now playing

FOOD FOR THE POOR REVOLUTIONISES RACE EVENTS WITH FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL RACE APP

Her Excellency Janice Miller appointed
now playing

Diplomat Janice Miller Appointed Jamaica’s Ambassador To Caricom

Rubis YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Tide Rising Art Projects Exposes Young Jamaican Art Students by RUBiS

Merlene Ottey – Legendary-1
now playing

Merlene Ottey - A True Legend

Raheem Sterling Cover
now playing

Raheem Sterling - The Boy from Brent and Marverley

WHOM
now playing

Navigate Volume 1 - A Major Success for WHOM!

Jamaica Olympics History
now playing

A Glance At Jamaica’s Summer Olympics History

JN Band Customer Reveiw
now playing

JN Bank UK Rated ‘Excellent’ by Consumers on Global Review Site

Arthur Wint – GNJ
now playing

Arthur Wint - Jamaica's First Olympic Gold Medalist

The Jamaica Theological Seminary (JTS) recently honoured the Reverend Dr Garnett Roper during a ceremony under the theme “With Gratitude For Commitment and Service”. The theology stalwart, student, lecturer, and immediate Past President of the Jamaica Theological Society depart Jamaica on July 21nd to take on a new mission in Zambia.

Throughout the event, there was an outpouring of appreciation from attendees.  In attendance were members of the Missionary Church Association in Jamaica (MCAJ), the leader of the Opposition Hon. Mark Golding,  various church clergy representatives among other partner entities. 

Dr Roper Passion Is Embodied Through Service

During the event, there was a prominent theme in the expressions from the well-wishers. The emergent theme was service; through spiritual and social development, focusing on a disenfranchised society.

Rev Patricia Salmon, Vice Chairman, MCAJ Executive Committee, highlighted his multi-dimensional career and impact during her greetings.  Dr Roper’s career as a pastor coincided with public roles that encompassed his passion for serving the underserved. His pastoral service included pastoring congregations in the inner-city communities in Central Kingston and in the then-emerging city of Portmore. He has held public roles as a volunteer chaplain for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Chairman positions of the Board of Visitors for the Tower Street Adult Correctional Institution, Jamaican Urban Transit Corporation, Social Development Commission and, of the National Energy Solution Ltd.  Another significant impact of Dr Roper was achieved in print and digital media when he served as a Talk Show Host on radio and television stations. However, his most enduring role in media is as a preacher on the weekly radio programme, the Grace Hour Broadcast.

His Mission Is Limitless

In his response, Dr Roper extended his appreciation for the excellence that went into executing the ceremony. He was deeply touched by the personal messages delivered by Guest Speaker Dr Burchell Taylor, his colleagues and students. Dr Roper will continue to exemplify his favourite bible verse Jeremiah 9:23-24, throughout this new chapter on the Africa continent. While there, he will preach and teach. Dr Roper shared that he will be on assignment by the Jamaica Baptist Union under their Partnership Inition Programme. Not surprisingly, he will also pursue goals of engaging in public policy activities during his mission, as he seeks kindness, righteousness, and justice for the people.

(221)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Jamaica Defense Force Gender Focal Point Workshop and Training Session
  2. JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation Cares Big with $10M Donation
  3. Be Responsible Online Say Social Media Influencers
  4. Incubator Donated by JSE to Help with Neonate Care at VJH
tags:
Judith Hyatt

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video