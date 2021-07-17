Diplomat Janice Miller Appointed Jamaica’s Ambassador To Caricom

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, has announced the appointment of Her Excellency Janice Miller as Ambassador of Jamaica to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), effective June 30, 2021.

Minister Johnson Smith said, “I am pleased with the appointment of Ambassador Miller, whose commitment to realising the goals of regional integration is laudable. She is a seasoned diplomat who is fully equipped to seek the best for both Jamaica and CARICOM in negotiations and deliberations, in particular, at the CARICOM Committee of Ambassadors. Ambassador Miller has come full circle, so to speak, having begun her professional journey at the CARICOM Secretariat.”

In her virtual presentation of Letters of Credence to the Secretary-General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Ambassador Miller said, “I am determined to amplify Jamaica’s commitment and vision for the region’s success. More can be done to deepen integration and to strengthen mechanisms within CARICOM, and I am looking forward to contributing to the work at hand.”

Ambassador Miller is currently the Under-Secretary for Bilateral, Regional and Hemispheric Affairs at the Ministry. She returned to Jamaica in 2020 upon completion of her tour of duty as Jamaican High Commissioner to Canada (2014-2020). Ambassador Miller is a Chevening Scholar who pursued the Foreign Service Programme at Oxford University. She holds a Masters of Philosophy Degree in International Relations from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine. Her Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) is in History, French and Politics from the University of the West Indies, Mona. She has also received training in Public Administration, Policy Analysis and Strategic Planning.

