fbpx
Home Press Release Diplomat Janice Miller Appointed Jamaica’s Ambassador To Caricom
Diplomat Janice Miller Appointed Jamaica’s Ambassador To Caricom
Press Release
0

Diplomat Janice Miller Appointed Jamaica’s Ambassador To Caricom

30
0
Her Excellency Janice Miller appointed
now viewing

Diplomat Janice Miller Appointed Jamaica’s Ambassador To Caricom

Rubis YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Tide Rising Art Projects Exposes Young Jamaican Art Students by RUBiS

Merlene Ottey – Legendary-1
now playing

Merlene Ottey - A True Legend

Raheem Sterling Cover
now playing

Raheem Sterling - The Boy from Brent and Marverley

WHOM
now playing

Navigate Volume 1 - A Major Success for WHOM!

Jamaica Olympics History
now playing

A Glance At Jamaica’s Summer Olympics History

JN Band Customer Reveiw
now playing

JN Bank UK Rated ‘Excellent’ by Consumers on Global Review Site

Arthur Wint – GNJ
now playing

Arthur Wint - Jamaica's First Olympic Gold Medalist

DEB YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Celebrating Our Story Through The Amazing Dennis

Harriet Tubman Monument Nina Cooke John
now playing

Nina Cooke John - Designer of Harriet Tubman Monument

BMG Youtube Thumbnail-min
now playing

Bob Marley Group (BMG) and Reggae Royalty endorse Jamaica Heroes Modernized (JHM)project

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, has announced the appointment of Her Excellency Janice Miller as Ambassador of Jamaica to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), effective June 30, 2021.

Minister Johnson Smith said, “I am pleased with the appointment of Ambassador Miller, whose commitment to realising the goals of regional integration is laudable. She is a seasoned diplomat who is fully equipped to seek the best for both Jamaica and CARICOM in negotiations and deliberations, in particular, at the CARICOM Committee of Ambassadors. Ambassador Miller has come full circle, so to speak, having begun her professional journey at the CARICOM Secretariat.”

In her virtual presentation of Letters of Credence to the Secretary-General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Ambassador Miller said, “I am determined to amplify Jamaica’s commitment and vision for the region’s success.  More can be done to deepen integration and to strengthen mechanisms within CARICOM, and I am looking forward to contributing to the work at hand.”

Ambassador Miller is currently the Under-Secretary for Bilateral, Regional and Hemispheric Affairs at the Ministry. She returned to Jamaica in 2020 upon completion of her tour of duty as Jamaican High Commissioner to Canada (2014-2020). Ambassador Miller is a Chevening Scholar who pursued the Foreign Service Programme at Oxford University. She holds a Masters of Philosophy Degree in International Relations from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine. Her Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) is in History, French and Politics from the University of the West Indies, Mona. She has also received training in Public Administration, Policy Analysis and Strategic Planning.

(30)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Wisynco, JP, Tru-Juice Equip Students with Laptops for Back-to-School
  2. Health Facilities Get Multimillion-Dollar Laundry Rehabilitation
  3. Consul General Mair to host Fantastic Fundraiser for Jamaican Children
  4. JAMAICA WELCOMES HISTORIC FLIGHT FROM NIGERIA
tags:
Press Release
Related Posts
Maroon Women Chamber of Cooperation – Copy

From Maroon Leaders To The World

Charles Hyatt 1

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video