fbpx
Home General News JN Bank UK Rated ‘Excellent’ by Consumers on Global Review Site
JN Bank UK Rated ‘Excellent’ by Consumers on Global Review Site
General News
0

JN Bank UK Rated ‘Excellent’ by Consumers on Global Review Site

69
0
JN Band Customer Reveiw
now viewing

JN Bank UK Rated ‘Excellent’ by Consumers on Global Review Site

Jamaica Olympics History
now playing

A Glance At Jamaica’s Summer Olympics History

Arthur Wint – GNJ
now playing

Arthur Wint - Jamaica's First Olympic Gold Medalist

DEB YouTube Thumbnail
now playing

Celebrating Our Story Through The Amazing Dennis

Harriet Tubman Monument Nina Cooke John
now playing

Nina Cooke John - Designer of Harriet Tubman Monument

BMG Youtube Thumbnail-min
now playing

Bob Marley Group (BMG) and Reggae Royalty endorse Jamaica Heroes Modernized (JHM)project

Festival Song YouTube Thumbnail2
now playing

Grange Announces Anticipated Jamaica Festival Song Finalists

ACTOR MARCOS JAMES
now playing

Jamaican Actor Marcos James Big Break

Tres
now playing

CARIBBEAN TREE PLANTING WEEK

International Fisherman’s Day (1)
now playing

Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resorts International Celebrate International Fisherman’s Day

Dr Sandra Lindsay History Maker
now playing

Dr Sandra Lindsay Is Still Making History

JN Bank UK, the JN Group subsidiary company, which, in October 2020, became the first Caribbean bank to be established in the United Kingdom, has been rated “excellent” by reviewers on the Danish consumer review website, Trustpilot.com.

The site reviews businesses worldwide, with nearly a million reviews posted each month. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

JN Bank UK received an aggregate score of 4.8 out of five by 349 consumers who posted reviews to the site. The fully digital bank, with a single brick and mortar location in Brixton, offers retail savings and personal loans to consumers, which they can apply for through its website portal.jnbank.uk.

“Extremely easy and fast process… money was in my account within an hour. Totally hassle free!” wrote one reviewer.

“Really quick and easy to apply and the money was in my bank [account] within 24 hrs and staff were really helpful [too]! Would 100% recommend,” wrote another.

“It was [an] unexpected fast procedure, fast answer,” opined a third customer. “Good experience comparing with other banks. All questions are easy to understand and in point. Recommend this bank!”

Nearly 90 per cent of reviewers rated the bank’s service as excellent, seven per cent say it was “great;” less than one per cent rated it average and poor; while three per cent called the service bad.

“We believe this is an outstanding position for a new player to the market,” chief executive officer of the bank, Dean Fensome commented on the consumer rating. “As a challenger, it’s a major fillip that will help to strengthen the JN brand perception.”

Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of JN Bank UK’s parent organization, The Jamaica National Group, based in Kingston, added that the rating augurs well for a Caribbean-owned company, which is the first-of-its-kind in the UK market. He noted that bank is intended to support especially those currently underserved by the formal financial system in the UK.

“It redounds to the quality of the management and staff of the company and their commitment to deliver not just a product, but an experience that builds the confidence of those served by the bank,” he said.

“We are pleased at how we are perceived in the community.”

(69)

banner 1

Related posts:

  1. Jamaica Defense Force Gender Focal Point Workshop and Training Session
  2. JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation Cares Big with $10M Donation
  3. Be Responsible Online Say Social Media Influencers
  4. Incubator Donated by JSE to Help with Neonate Care at VJH
tags:
Press Release

Leave a Reply

© 2015-2020 Good News Jamaica Communications Limited
Close

Share this video