JN Bank UK Rated ‘Excellent’ by Consumers on Global Review Site

JN Bank UK, the JN Group subsidiary company, which, in October 2020, became the first Caribbean bank to be established in the United Kingdom, has been rated “excellent” by reviewers on the Danish consumer review website, Trustpilot.com.

The site reviews businesses worldwide, with nearly a million reviews posted each month. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

JN Bank UK received an aggregate score of 4.8 out of five by 349 consumers who posted reviews to the site. The fully digital bank, with a single brick and mortar location in Brixton, offers retail savings and personal loans to consumers, which they can apply for through its website portal.jnbank.uk.

“Extremely easy and fast process… money was in my account within an hour. Totally hassle free!” wrote one reviewer.

“Really quick and easy to apply and the money was in my bank [account] within 24 hrs and staff were really helpful [too]! Would 100% recommend,” wrote another.

“It was [an] unexpected fast procedure, fast answer,” opined a third customer. “Good experience comparing with other banks. All questions are easy to understand and in point. Recommend this bank!”

Nearly 90 per cent of reviewers rated the bank’s service as excellent, seven per cent say it was “great;” less than one per cent rated it average and poor; while three per cent called the service bad.

“We believe this is an outstanding position for a new player to the market,” chief executive officer of the bank, Dean Fensome commented on the consumer rating. “As a challenger, it’s a major fillip that will help to strengthen the JN brand perception.”

Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of JN Bank UK’s parent organization, The Jamaica National Group, based in Kingston, added that the rating augurs well for a Caribbean-owned company, which is the first-of-its-kind in the UK market. He noted that bank is intended to support especially those currently underserved by the formal financial system in the UK.

“It redounds to the quality of the management and staff of the company and their commitment to deliver not just a product, but an experience that builds the confidence of those served by the bank,” he said.

“We are pleased at how we are perceived in the community.”

