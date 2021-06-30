Jamaican Actor Marcos James Big Break

Marcos James is a Jamaican actor, a former student of Calabar High School and The University of the West Indies. After finishing his university degree, James relocated to the United Kingdom to study film production at the University of Bristol. His ambition in undertaking this move was to seize more possibilities in pursuing the arts. His early exposure to the arts began in Jamaica with Cathy Levy’s Little People, Teen Players Club, The Ashe Company, The University Dance Society, and L’acadco. However, he began honing his technique as an actor, singer, and dancer via Little People and Ashe.

Marcos Career Progression

Since migrating to the UK over 20 years ago, he has worked in British theatre and movies. Marcos has appeared on stage in Disney’s The Lion King, Aida, and Death in Venice. He appeared in Season 5 of the Emmy Award-winning series Game of Thrones. He also played the lead in Escape the Night (2019), Reunion (Screened at the London Film Festival), and Love. His body of work includes much more than described here and fully represents his continuous growth.

Keeping Up With The Joneses

On July 8, James received perhaps his biggest break as the character William French in the three-part series Keeping Up With The Joneses, a Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) film series. The trio of films, described as the first-ever LMN film series event, will air three consecutive Thursdays in July on LMN. Beginning with the global premiere on Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by features on the 15th and 22nd of July at the same time.

Keeping Up With the Joneses, Lifetime Movie Network Show Reel

Vivica A. Fox is the producer of the project and also stars in the major role. In the series, she is the matriarch of a flourishing African-American family company after her husband passes away. She has four accomplished stepdaughters. One of them is William’s fiancée. When confronted by family and business, she and her four daughters-in-law will stop at nothing to protect themselves and everything they hold.

In essence, James feels that being casted in Keeping Up With The Joneses further acknowledges his prowess as an actor.

