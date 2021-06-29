Dr Sandra Lindsay Is Still Making History

On December 14, 2020, Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in the United States, became the first person to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Sandra spent her formative years in Jamaica, the land of her birth. She then relocated to the United States in 1986. Since receiving the vaccine, she uses every opportunity to advocate for vaccine trust among Jamaicans and underserved communities.

After earning global attention, Sandra earned a PhD focusing on global health, leadership, and organisational behaviour from the century-old AT Still University in Arizona. She completed the doctorate in May 2021.

None Closer Than A Brother

The presence of her older brother, Garfield Lindsay, added a special flavour to receiving her doctorate. Garfield, a respiratory therapist in Maryland, received his PhD in Well-Being sciences just moments later during the same ceremony. Equally important is that Sandra Lindsay and Garfield are as close as a brother and sister pair can get. In Palmer’s Cross, Clarendon, the two grew up with their adored paternal grandmother. Significantly, their grandmother, a schoolteacher by trade, instilled in them the priceless and life-changing value of education. This value serves as their enthusiasm for learning.

Sandra has witnessed the impact of emergency care on communities in the New York City area. She has also witnessed the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic throughout her educational journey and nursing career.

Sandra Lindsay (left), the first person in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on December 14, 2020

Sealed In History

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History ensured Sandra’s place in history. The Institute purchased the empty Pfizer-BioNtech vial from which Dr Lindsay got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. It will eventually be on display as a major the turning point in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Dr Lindsay received the Borough of Manhattan Community College President’s Medal Honor in June 2021. She was recognized for her exemplary service as a medical professional and her valuable service as a spokesperson for the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Sandra earned her Associate in Nursing degree at BMCC. She worked hard during those years, and in the end, stood as the valedictorian of the Nursing program. After passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for Registered Nurses, Dr Lindsay began working in the oncology department at Northwell Health’s Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr Sandra Lindsay is the Director of Critical Care Nursing at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

