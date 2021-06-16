The 16th Annual Diaspora Day

I join with you in observing Diaspora Day for the first time in my capacity as

Minister with responsibility for Diaspora Affairs. It is my distinct honour and

privilege to pay tribute to the estimated three (3) million-strong Jamaican

Diaspora members dispersed across the globe and wonderfully represented

on every continent. I extend best wishes to you and your families and

sincerely hope that you will have an opportunity soon to visit Jamaica to

experience the joys and many offerings of our beautiful and beloved island

home.

The Government and the Diaspora

As part of the efforts to deepen our engagement with the Diaspora in a

holistic manner, the Government of Jamaica continues to implement new

mechanisms designed to further strengthen its relationship with the

Diaspora. In the recent past, these have included the provision of incentives

for Returning Residents; hosting Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conferences;

recognizing Diasporans through the Governor-General’s Achievement

Awards; and the establishment of structures to streamline Diaspora

Philanthropy. These initiatives will continue in earnest as they have proved

to be very effective over time.’

These efforts will be given a fillip by the passage and implementation of the

National Diaspora Policy, which will support the further harnessing of the full

potential of the skills and expertise of Jamaicans overseas in the purist of

Jamaica’s sustainable development.

In addition to these avenues for engagement, last year, we successfully

established the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global

Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC) which were deliverables of the 8th

Biennial Diaspora Conference held in June 2019.

We value the voices and role of our young people in shaping the sustainable

development of Jamaica. We are extremely proud of the activities of the

Youth Council which has undertaken countless activities in the past 18

months in the midst of the global pandemic. We applaud their efforts to use

their platform constructively and welcome their enthusiasm and passion to

voice concerns and present proposals for the growth, development and

sustainability of Jamaica.

During the height of the pandemic, members of the Diaspora responded to

the call to action to assist those in the community who were severely

impacted and desperately in need of food, medication, accommodation and

emotional support. The generous response of the Diaspora was a welcome

source of relief. Similarly, the overwhelmingly positive response to the “One

Device for Every Child” campaign initiated by the Ministry of Education,

Youth and Information, has been a lifeline to students as they adjusted to

online platforms for learning.

We also commend you for continuing to support your families back home, to

the extent that remittances actually increased during the pandemic, defying

forecasts by international financial institutions of a global decline. This

speaks volumes to the depth of your commitment to your families and to

Jamaica. We invite the Diaspora to remain engaged as the future is bright

and full of promise.

On this Diaspora Day, we salute you, the members of our Diaspora, who

continue to be good ambassadors for Jamaica and partners in pursuit of

sustainable development for Jamaica, Land We Love!

Happy Diaspora Day!

