FFP to Build 38 Strong Houses for 38th Anniversary

Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica will celebrate its 38th anniversary, and in recognition of this milestone, the charity intends to construct 38 houses soon.

The charity has set this goal through its latest fundraising initiative called Race For Hunger, a recently launched month-long race that replaces its traditional 5K Walk/Run event.

This new concept is being held between June 1 and 30 and collaborates with the charity’s Canada and the United States locations.

For this event, anyone across the world will be able to register online, donate and choose either the charity in the United States, Canada or Jamaica to receive his/her’s donation from registering and participating.

More About The Race

Additionally, the race will not be restricted to a 5K, but will now include 5K, 10K, half marathon, a marathon, 10 miles cycling, quarter century (25 miles), metric century (62.13 miles) and an imperial century (100 miles).

The cost to participate by walking, running or cycling is US$35.00 per participant and registration takes place online at https://foodforthepoorja.org/raceforhunger/

Development and Marketing Manager, FFTP Jamaica, Mrs. Marsha Burrell-Rose is calling on Jamaicans to support this initiative, and says they cannot construct the 38 houses without local support.

“The pandemic has significantly affected hundreds of Jamaicans in need. We want to help as many persons as we can, but we cannot assist a vast majority if persons do not donate, and we are asking Jamaicans to register and give, so that we can help to make a difference in our nation during these trying times,” Mrs. Burrell-Rose said.

She emphasized that, through the Race For Hunger initiative, anyone in the world can also start their online fundraiser with FFP Jamaica, by clicking the race’s link mentioned above.

One of FFP Jamaica’s Ambassadors, former World Champion, Yohan Blake, has already set up a page and persons have been donating.

