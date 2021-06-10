GenAc Hosts Needed Blood Drive

The public is invited to donate life-saving blood to the National Blood Transfusion Service (Blood Bank) on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, during the General Accident Insurance Company Jamaica (GenAc) blood drive.

GenAc — in partnership with the Musson Foundation, Shop Box and Nupak — is facilitating life-preserving donations from its staff, clients and customers.

“We have all heard the calls — from the government, the hospitals and from our friends who have family in need. Blood is essential to health care in Jamaica, especially with our high rates of violence and collision trauma,” said Sharon Donaldson, chief executive officer of GenAc. “It is important that we all play our part.”

On World Blood Donor Day on June 14, the Blood Bank will have its technicians at 58 Half-Way-Tree Road. In this case, they will be there between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm.

Lifeline

“We hope to get 58 persons registered on our special day. Every drop counts, so we encourage all eligible persons to support the blood drive [and register],” said Keishawna Pinnock, assistant blood donor organiser at the Blood Bank. “Blood donation offers a host of benefits, but the most important is giving the gift of life. This important initiative is needed now more than ever as we continue to take care of patients in need. ”

Pinnock explained that there is no deferral period for donating for Astrazeneca vaccinated clients. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly adhered to. Persons aged 17 to 60 and weighing over 110 lbs meet the basic eligibility criteria to donate blood.

“The NBTS is elated to partner with General Accident Insurance Company Ja. Limited to host a blood drive. Come out and support the General Accident Insurance Company Jamaica Limited blood drive,” Pinnock said.

GenAc’s Donaldson reiterated that each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives.

“We want to encourage the public to match each unit of blood that our staff has promised to give. Please register to donate,” Donaldson said.

