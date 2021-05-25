The Beautiful Harmony Beach Opens

The new Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay opens today, Tuesday, 25 May 2021, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be open from Mondays to Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Sundays. The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) advises that guests to the free park, which is now the recreational focal point for the city of Montego Bay, will have use of the 600-metre jogging trail and lawn areas. The beach, children’s play areas and multi-purpose courts remain closed to the public at this time as the Corporation adheres to protocols of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Aerial view of Harmony Beach under Construction

The Most Honourable Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially opened Harmony Beach Park on Friday, 21 May 2021. In speaking on the importance of a Park such as Harmony, the Prime Minister emphasised that it represents the future of how urban development is done in Jamaica. “It embodies where we are going as a people in terms of urban planning and signals the commitment of the Government of Jamaica to introduce more green spaces in our communities. It is well documented that green spaces and other nature-based solutions offer alternate ways to increase the quality of urban environments. Green spaces promote healthy lifestyles by improving both the health and wellness of residents. For this reason, I encourage you to see this Beach Park as a turning point for what you can expect from the public service and, by extension, your Government as it relates to sustainability in development. We recognize that development must be sustainable if it is to offer long-term benefits,” said Holness.

The Corporation welcomes guests to Harmony Beach Park and encourages them to abide by the COVID-19 protocols that are in place. UDC also advises that to manage the safety of guests and staff. There will be a maximum capacity of 500 persons allowed at the Park at any one time. This is to ensure that the proper physical distancing guidelines are safely managed.

Visitors

Visitors to Harmony Beach Park are advised that admission to the Park is free, and paid parking is available at the southern end of the property; that is the entrance adjoining the North Gully / on Howard Cooke Boulevard. Parking is at a rate of $200 per hour or $700 per day.

The UDC invites public members to invest in Harmony Beach Park by way of the business opportunities currently available. Request for Proposals to design, build and operate commercial spaces at the Park have been put to the market and information on this may be sourced via UDC’s website at www.udcja.com/business-opportunities. The Corporation welcomes food and beverage operators, retail shopping and entertainment activities for these areas.

About Harmony Beach

Harmony Beach Park is a free, public beach park on16 acres. located on the waterfront at the intersection of the Howard Cooke and Jimmy Cliff Boulevards in Montego Bay. Park amenities include play areas for children, a multipurpose court, a jogging trail, picnic areas, a promenade with a seat wall along the beachfront, shops, gazebos, parking for 130 vehicles and public restrooms. Harmony Beach Park is owned and managed by the Urban Development Corporation.

























(196)