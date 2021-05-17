Kerie-Ann Lewis-Thombs: The Activator

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” – Maya Angelou. Not only is this a quote that I hold dear to my heart, but it is the first thing that comes to mind when I think about Kerie-Ann. Her presence is undeniable. She is gentle, assertive, intelligent and has a heart of compassion. Kerie-Ann is a cheerleader by nature; she tries to find and celebrate the good in everyone. It is no surprise that she is an advocate for self-growth and development. However, this field isn’t random for her because her advocacy stems from a personal place. She, too, had to walk the path that she now leads people on. On the outside, her fiery personality and energetic vibes may easily distract you, but her story of redemption and healing is one you must pay attention to.

Learn about Kerie-Ann

Kerie-Ann is a proud mother of four boys and the wife of Mr Denvo Thombs, who she considers to be her best friend. The “Boy Mom” enjoys being the only lady in the household and takes pride in her role. Along with her husband, she is devoted to raising confident, healthy and upstanding young men.

We recently had the opportunity to reason with this powerhouse. Though short, it was rather powerful. Kerrie shared many life-changing and empowering nuggets. In this reasoning with Kerie-Ann, you will quickly realize that she is more than the glitz and glamour. Her intellect and interests supersede entertainment and publicity. She is a tree planted by the rivers, which provide shade and comfort.

