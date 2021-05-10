The Dynamic and Unstoppable Heather Nelson

Good News Jamaica is on a mission to shine a light on the achievements of Jamaicans across the world. We celebrate positivity and share the good news stories of inspirational people of Jamaican descent to motivate, inspire and celebrate the positive contribution we continue to make across the world. Therefore, we are elated to introduce you to a phenomenal and inspirational lady of Jamaican descent, Miss Heather Nelson.

As part of the Mobile Reasoning series, we recently caught up with Miss Nelson to learn more about the wonderful work she is leading on. We were blown away by her tenacity, determination and resilience and are sure you, too, will be motivated to activate your overcomer mindset.

Heather Nelson is the CEO of Black Health Initiative (BHI), a charity based in Leeds, United Kingdom. BHI is a community engagement organisation working towards equality of access to Education, Health and Social Care in Leeds and surrounding areas. The proud mother of one is the granddaughter of a Jamaican pastor who migrated to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. Miss Nelson draws strength from the knowledge that she stands on the shoulders of giants and is reminded of the need to speak up and speak out against injustice every chance she gets.

She outlines the main services that the BHI provides as improving health and well-being, supporting our seniors, counselling and other community initiatives. Other initiatives include music and inter-generational and intercultural exchanges to enhance understanding of cultures and improve harmony at the community level.

Miss Nelson also has over 20 years of experience as a magistrate. She shares her experiences of advocating for equity in education, health and social care for some of the most vulnerable in our society. Describing equality as everyone having access to shoes, she differentiates equity by explaining that everyone has the right size shoes for their feet. This is a brilliant example of the eloquence of Miss Nelson.

The BHI, under her leadership, also hosts the Black Music Festival, an annual festival in Leeds that in the past has featured international artists including superstars like Etana, Luciano and Kabaka Pyramid, to name a few. On the back of a virtual staging in 2020 as a recruit of the pandemic, it is not yet clear the format of this year’s event. Please check out http://blackmusicfestival.org for more information.

We also encourage you to check out the website of the BHI, blackhealthinitiative.org to see how you can get involved. Social media details include Twitter: @DawnRisingUK and @BHILeeds. One Instagram: @DawnRising_18

Here are a handful of some of the priceless nuggets that Miss Nelson shared that we are confident will resonate with others who also aspire to be the change they wish to see in the world:

Show up every chance you get. Cultural awareness and competence in social care, health and education are paramount.

Don’t allow others to determine how you see yourself.

You current situation is not your destination.

We have to be at the table to influence chance.

Surround yourself with positive people. Negative energies can be draining.

Please watch the interview with Miss Nelson as part of our Mobile Reasoning series on Good News Jamaica TV below.

Please like, share and comment to share the good news of the works of Miss Heather Nelson!

We salute Miss Nelson and thank her for taking the time to speak to GNJ and wish her and the BHI team continued success in all their ventures. They have our utmost respect for continuing to leave such a positive impact in the lives of so many.

