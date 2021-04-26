George Wright Must Resign – Cry The Women

We, the women of Jamaica and beyond, who have signed this Press Release, call for the immediate resignation of George Wright, MP, from the Parliament of Jamaica.

We find unacceptable the unexplained leave of absence of Mr Wright from Parliament and the JLP. We are yet to be convinced that his leave of absence and removal from committees of Parliament has nothing to do with the recent allegations connecting Mr Wright with violence against a woman.

We hereby express our total condemnation of violence against women. Violence, in general, is terrorizing the land. Gender-based violence is singled out as our government has identified that it has particular development and economic consequences. The Government of Jamaica has signed onto global conventions, national policies and legislation, and accepted international funds to address Gender-Based Violence against women and girls. It is unacceptable that allegations of violence are made against a government representative in such a graphic way as in a video circulated on social media. He has not denied such allegations.

We call on Mr. Wright to do what is right! Resign right now!

SIGNATORIES

Organizations

WE-Change Jamaica, wechangeja@gmail.com Woman Inc, Joyce Hewett, womanincpresident@yahoo.com Women’s Resource and Outreach Centre (WROC); wrocjamaica@gmail.com Jamaica Community of Positive Women (JCW+) Girls Who Know Jamaica, girlswhoknowja@gmail.com No Nine Day Wonder #N9DW Women Entrepreneurs Network of the Caribbean (WENC), Ethnie Miller Simpson, emsimpson@wencaribbean.org Women’s Health Network, womenshealthnetworkja@gmail.com, North East Manchester Skilled Women

Individuals

Professor Opal Palmer Adisa, University Director, Institute of Gender and Development Studies – Regional Coordinating Office (IGDS-RGO), opal.adisa@uwimona.edu.jm Dr Anna Kasafi Perkins, Co-Convenor, Caribbean Women Theologians for Transformation Nadeen Spence Michelle Golding Hylton, Member WMW Jamaica Aloun Ndombet Assamba, WMW Life Member Helen Atkins, WMW intern / IGDS student, UK Emma Lewis; blogger, writer Joan Grant Cummings. Gender and Development specialist and activist Joan French, Women’s Rights Activist, Coordinator of the Partnership for Women’s Health and Wellness. Lana Finikin, Convenor Groots Jamaica Co-Chair Latin America & Caribbean CoNgo Committee Indi Mclymont-Lafayette, Managing Director, Change Communications limited Shirley A. Campbell, Development Specialist/Project Management Phyllis A. Green, Women’s Rights Advocate Rev. Nicola Ashwood Andrea Jacque Bennett Diedre Chang Jenny Jones, Sociologist Sidonie Morrison-Donald DePass, Retired Matron, Spanish Town Hospital Linnette Vassell, The Advocates Network Patricia Donald Phillips, The Advocates Network; WMW, Founding member. patdonaldphillips@gmail.com,

