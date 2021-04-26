Administrative Professionals (JAAP) Show Love to Women’s Centre

The Jamaica Association of Administrative Professionals (JAAP) St. Ann Chapter recently donated several items to the ladies and staff at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation, St. Ann’s Bay location.

The JAAP has adopted the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCFJ). During their annual visit, the JAAP donated care packages containing toiletries and masks for the ladies. Likewise, cleaning supplies, JAAP delivered sanitiser and masks to staff members.

Like other students across the country, the ladies at the centre are currently engaged in online classes. However, Ms Shawnay Lindo, Counsellor, and the Trades and Services staff at the centre were on hand to receive the donation.

In attendance for the event was All-Island Administrative Professional of the Year, Miss Sejae Burey. Similarly, runner-up Boss of the Year, Mrs Julian Watson Pink and the Chapter President Marilyn Wisdom were in attendance. Equally important, Vice President Paulette Henry-Lynch and Civic Chairman Sophia McKenzie also attended.

Renamed in October 2010, the JAAP’s purpose is to elevate the standards of the Administrative Profession by uniting those who are engaged in Administrative work. Additionally, the JAAP provides care to the less fortunate by administering scholarships, sponsorships or supporting children living in childcare institutions. These mandates are among the central focus points of the Association.

Overview of the Women’s Centre

Established in 1978, The Women’s Centre Programme for Adolescent Mothers responds to the country’s high level of teenage pregnancy. The Centre gained Foundation status in 1991. Therefore, its mandate is to provide continuing education for teen girls who leave school resulting from pregnancy. After the birth of their babies, the young mothers return to formal school.

Presently, the WCFJ operates ten main centres and five outreach sites. Adolescent mothers access the site most convenient to them as each parish has the main Centre and/or an outreach centre.

