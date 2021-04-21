fbpx
Canada Donates $11.3 Mil Toward COVID-19 Field Hospitals
Canada Donates $11.3 Mil Toward COVID-19 Field Hospitals

Canada Donates $11.3 Mil Toward COVID-19 Field Hospitals

The Government of Canada, through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, earlier today donated $11.3 million (CAD 100,000) to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in support of the Government of Jamaica’s COVID-19 response.

Canada’s contribution will support the expansion of the COVID-19 wards by enabling the procurement of some 48 hospital beds.

High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Emina Tudakovic, at the brief handover ceremony held at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston, noted that this donation responds to an urgent priority.

“Canada stands with its international partners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The support to these hospital wards is an extension of Canada’s global response and international assistance to developing countries to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and strengthen governments’ capacity to fight the pandemic. Canada remains committed to the efforts of the Government of Jamaica in this fight,” said the High Commissioner.

canada
High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Emina Tudakovic and Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton expressed gratitude for the continued cooperation between Canada and Jamaica; and offered his appreciation for Canada’s generous support of the island’s COVID-19 response efforts.

“Success in the fight against this global pandemic requires collaboration and cooperation. The Government and people of Jamaica are grateful to the Government and people of Canada for this donation, which will help to boost our local response actions,” the Minister said.

The provision of additional beds will help to enhance the capacity and resilience of the health system to provide effective medical care for persons with COVID-19 in Jamaica. Procurement of the beds is to be completed by April 30 (2021).

About the Canada Fund:

Through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, an additional 12 million JMD was provided to five local community organisations as targeted relief to some of those most affected in vulnerable communities over a 12-month period. The Canada Fund supports small-scale, high-impact projects in developing countries, which align with Canada’s thematic priority areas for engagement. Projects are selected and approved by the High Commission of Canada in Jamaica.

